Fluffy Butt

***PLEASE READ******** Pets in our program are fostered in a private home, so we ask that you fill out an... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Fort Edward Police Chief Justin Derway and police Sgt. Dean Watkins turned over their guns and badges at an emergency meeting of the Village Board on Monday night.
Officials say that alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor in the accident.
A Lake George woman was sentenced to two concurrent terms that will equate to six possible years in a state correctional facility.
A New York judge ruled Monday that the state's mask mandate can't be enforced, after it was reinstituted by Gov. Kathy Hochul over concerns about a winter surge of coronavirus cases.
The event will take place on Feb. 2 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets will be $5 for all residents of Warren County.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested two sex offenders recently for allegedly failing to comply with state requirements.
A Salem driver suffered head and possible internal injuries when her car was hit by a dump truck on Friday morning in an intersection, police said.
The Ice Castles attraction in the village of Lake George held its grand opening on Sunday, attracting tourists and locals alike.
Great Escape is looking to change the entrance to the park to include restrooms and metal detectors before the summer season kicks off.
A new congressional scorecard appears to show that Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has, in fact, moved to the right in her voting record.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.