A flood watch is in effect for parts of the Adirondacks as heavy rain moves in for later Saturday and part of Sunday.

More than 2 inches of rain is possible Saturday and Sunday, which could cause flooding on streams and rivers. A Flood watch is in effect for northern Warren County as well as Hamilton and Essex counties until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Colder temperatures may linger in northern parts of the area, which could lead to some icing as well.

