FLASHBACK: A painful diagnosis

Simply put, she's a mess.

She grew up in Glens Falls and has an 8-year-old daughter, Desiree. They share their apartment with Bob and Bianca, two pet bunnies, and their next-door neighbor Jen Hickey regularly comes by to help out.

Most of her family still lives in Glens Falls and Queensbury. But until this past year, Erica took pride in her 50-hour work weeks, taking care of other people's homes before coming home to take care of Desiree and her own home.

So here is the worst part about all this.

"I'm a strong-minded, independent woman," said Erica. "I'm not used to waiting for people to help me. I'm not used to people having to do things for me."

This is what makes her mad. This is her real cross to bear. And this is where you need to consider what it would be like to be dependent on someone else.

She doesn't like being interrogated by the government workers or asking for a ride to the doctor's office. But she's out of options. She wants to shout it out that she didn't ask for this, that she would rather be working and have her health back.

"If it wasn't for my daughter, I would lay down and just give up," said Erica. "But I can't."