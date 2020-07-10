FLASHBACK: A painful diagnosis

You think you've got problems, pull up a chair.
Erica Thomas has a story that will park your complaints in an orbit with Jupiter.
The 26-year-old single mom comes to the door of her subsidized two-bedroom Queensbury apartment, looking fit, vibrant and ready for a fight.
There is a cane by the door, a walker by the bed and a wheelchair for the really bad days, but you see the fire in her.
You wonder if the limp is from beating back all that life has thrown at her lately.
She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis three years ago. Every six to seven months, the disease unleashes another wave of attacks on her nervous system, further weakening her stamina and increasing her pain.
She was working as a private housekeeper for a local doctor with a house up on Lake George when the MS struck again last December.
"It happened so fast," she said. Her left side suffers from regular numbness. She can have double vision in her left eye. There is constant fatigue and the treatment is often worse, leaving her violently ill, unable to sleep and with migraines that make her wish she was never born.
She can no longer work.
Since the original diagnosis, osteoporosis has weakened her bones and made her susceptible to other injuries. She has developed nerve disorders that cause immense pain with just a light touch to her skin.
Simply put, she's a mess.
She grew up in Glens Falls and has an 8-year-old daughter, Desiree. They share their apartment with Bob and Bianca, two pet bunnies, and their next-door neighbor Jen Hickey regularly comes by to help out.
Most of her family still lives in Glens Falls and Queensbury. But until this past year, Erica took pride in her 50-hour work weeks, taking care of other people's homes before coming home to take care of Desiree and her own home.
So here is the worst part about all this.
"I'm a strong-minded, independent woman," said Erica. "I'm not used to waiting for people to help me. I'm not used to people having to do things for me."
This is what makes her mad. This is her real cross to bear. And this is where you need to consider what it would be like to be dependent on someone else.
She doesn't like being interrogated by the government workers or asking for a ride to the doctor's office. But she's out of options. She wants to shout it out that she didn't ask for this, that she would rather be working and have her health back.
"If it wasn't for my daughter, I would lay down and just give up," said Erica. "But I can't."
And this is other part of the story. Got a spoiled kid? Have a teen that's been taking their cushy life a little too much for granted? Go get them right now and have them pull up a chair because they've got to read this.
This is what Erica has to say about Desiree, and keep in mind the little girl is only in third grade.
"She is amazing," says Erica, the first tears of the day beginning to form. "All she wants to do is help. It always makes me feel bad. I feel like I've taken away her childhood."
Not once did Erica shed a tear over her own predicament, but get her talking about that little girl and she gets to blubbering.
Erica couldn't get anyone to watch Desiree recently so she had to take her with her to therapy at the hospital complex on Bay Road.
"This summer I brought her with me to physical therapy and it just about tore me apart," said Erica. "I'm struggling to spin on the bike or lift 15 pounds with my legs and she is there, 'You can do it Mom. You can do it.'
"It sucks to have her see me like that," said Erica. "It's awful. I'm supposed to be the strong one and she is instead."
But Erica is plenty strong. Most of us would have folded long ago.
She takes 23 pills a day.
During the 90 or so minutes I was with her, she was battling with another agency to get transportation to a doctor's appointment in Clifton Park, then treatment at Albany Medical Center. That was going to be her whole Friday.
Her car needs work and new tires and even if it was fixed, she says it's not really safe for her to drive anymore.
Part of her treatment for the MS is a drug called Tysabri. Get a load of the very first line of the disclaimer on this medication: "Tysabri increases your chances of getting a rare brain infection that usually causes death or severe disability."
How about starting your day with that message staring you down?
Erica is drying her tears after talking about Desiree.
You look up at the wall clock that keeps vigil over the life in Erica Thomas' living room and you are confused by the message.
Across the face of the clock are two Chinese symbols and below them is spelled out their meaning: "Good Luck."
You want to tell Erica to get a new clock.
"I hope to God that someday I'm going to wake up and feel good and I can go back to work," said Erica. "The reality, the way it comes back every six or seven months is that in two months, six months, maybe a year, I could be in a wheelchair. I could wake up blind or not be able to use my entire upper body."
So her new motto is to not sweat the small stuff.
To take each day as it comes.
"My life has changed so drastically," she says. "To sit here every day at 26 and not be able to do anything, not be able to afford to do anything."
She stops and stares off into space. Above her, the clock counts the seconds and minutes and Erica waits quietly for the luck.
Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com. His blog “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!