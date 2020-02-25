Five-sport merger between Tamarac, Hoosick Falls

Tamarac and Hoosick Falls have received Section II's approval to merge five sports over the next nine months. Three of the sports will begin this spring: boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse and outdoor track and field, while cross country and football will join forces in the fall.

Both schools are members of the Wasaren League.

Even with the added number of players in each sport, the classification for all programs will remain the same.

The football merger was done to combat declining numbers at both schools, and will allow for the fielding of a complete, modified, JV and varsity program. Both schools said player safety was the major focus in the merger. Players will choose the colors, a new mascot and name.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0