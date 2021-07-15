 Skip to main content
Five people arrested after Saratoga Black Lives Matter protest
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Five people were arrested after a Saratoga Black Lives Matter protest on Wednesday.

The organization sponsored a protest called “Take Back the Narrative,” which started in Congress Park at around 6 p.m. A group of about 60 demonstrators moved into the streets at around 7:30 p.m. They went around the downtown area, stopping intermittently at different intersections, for over an hour, according to a news release.

After 8:30 p.m., police first requested the group move out of the road. Officers repeated the request a few times, but the protesters did not comply.

The following people were arrested and charged with a violation of disorderly conduct:

  • Adam Walker, 32, Albany;
  • Arlo P. Zwicker, 18, Saratoga Springs;
  • Anthony Brown-Davis, 32, Albany;
  • Michael D. Janidlo, 36, Clifton Park;
  • Derek C. VanDermark, age 46, Ballston Spa.

VanDermark was also charged with a misdemeanor of second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

All were released on appearance tickets and are due in Saratoga Springs City Court a later date.

