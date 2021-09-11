First responders saluted at Saratoga National Cemetery ceremony

Gerald Morigerato, former hazmat chief of the New York Regional Response Team, went to Ground Zero to assist with recovery and stayed there for 18 days.

Morigerato recalled how dark it was in the city from a cloud of dust that took away all the light.

“Every place you looked, it almost looked like it snowed,” he said.

When he arrived, he said two men in very soiled suits and wearing masks came up to him. One of them shook his hand and said, “God bless you for being here.”

He did not initially realize it, but his colleague told him it was then-Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Morigerato said he saw Giuliani many more times while he was there.

“He usually came out either very early in the morning or very late at night — always thanking us and always concerned about our health and safety,” he said.

When Morigerato got to Ground Zero, he was anxious to get started and wanted to touch base with the FDNY’s hazmat team to see how he could help. He went up to the incident commander.