Firefighters rescue hiker, respond to pole barn fire

Washington County fire companies were kept busy on Wednesday, with a hiker rescue in Whitehall and pole barn fire in Granville.

Whitehall Fire Chief Steve Brock said in a Facebook post that firefighters received a call at about 4:30 p.m. reporting that a person was down about 1 mile into the woods of Saddles State Forest.

Brock said the terrain was dangerous because of the ice and snow. It took about 45 minutes to walk into the site and meet up with state police, two members of Granville EMS and a forest ranger.

Whitehall firefighters wrapped the patient up and started down the mountain. About 10 minutes into the way down, they met up with a few more firefighters who brought a basket and rope. The patient was transported to the basket and they continued to head down.

The person's condition was not available.

The North Granville Fire company received a call at about 9 p.m. reporting a structure fire at 2546 County Route 17. North Granville Fire Chief Scott McCullen said in a social media post that it was a pole barn that was fully involved when firefighters arrived. Firefighters were able to save an adjacent garage, which had damage of melted siding.

McCullen said firefighters had some water issues, so they brought in more tankers from other departments.

No one was injured.

The cause appears to be a rotted stove pipe, according to media reports.

