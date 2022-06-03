Firefighters battle fire at Maple Street apartment building

GLENS FALLS — Firefighters responded on Friday afternoon to a fire at an apartment building at the corner of Maple and Oak streets.

The call came in at about 6 p.m. for a report of a structure fire at 165 Maple St. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the rear part of the multi-unit building.

One of the residents, Kaylee Phillips, said she had fallen asleep and awoke to someone banging on the door telling her to get out.

Firefighters were ventilating the rear of the structure. The smoke appeared to be coming from the roof line and a firefighter could be seen pulling down siding to reveal flames.

The apartment building is attached to Hallwear, the apparel company of former Mayor Dan Hall, but smoke was not seen coming from that part of the building.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Ambulances were on standby.

Check back for updates.

