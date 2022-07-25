Fire damages storage shed at Canoe Island Lodge

DIAMOND POINT — A fire broke out inside a storage shed at the Canoe Island Lodge, a resort on Lake George, on Sunday.

The Bolton Fire District responded to the scene along with local departments, including the Lake George Fire Department, and quickly extinguished the isolated blaze.

"The dark smoke made it look much worse than it turned out to be," a representative from the lodge said on Monday.

The resort, located at 3820 Lake Shore Drive, reported no injuries occurred. A resort spokesperson said it only lost "a few rakes and some groundskeeping equipment."