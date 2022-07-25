 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fire damages storage shed at Canoe Island Lodge

  • 0

DIAMOND POINT — A fire broke out inside a storage shed at the Canoe Island Lodge, a resort on Lake George, on Sunday.

The Bolton Fire District responded to the scene along with local departments, including the Lake George Fire Department, and quickly extinguished the isolated blaze. 

"The dark smoke made it look much worse than it turned out to be," a representative from the lodge said on Monday.

The resort, located at 3820 Lake Shore Drive, reported no injuries occurred. A resort spokesperson said it only lost "a few rakes and some groundskeeping equipment."

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biochar decision delayed by Moreau Planning Board

Biochar decision delayed by Moreau Planning Board

It was standing room only at the meeting. Despite residents not having the opportunity to voice their opinions, members of the community spoke or shouted their opposition to the board members as they tried to reach a solution.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News