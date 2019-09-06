;Division;;Overall

CLASS AA

Shaker;8;0;10;1

Shenendehowa;7;1;7;2

Saratoga Springs;6;2;7;3

Guilderland;5;3;5;4

Niskayuna;4;4;5;4

Bethlehem;4;4;4;5

CBA;3;5;4;5

Colonie;2;6;3;6

Schenectady;1;7;1;7

Albany;0;8;0;9

CLASS A GRASSO

Queensbury;6;0;9;1

Burnt Hills;5;1;9;2

Ballston Spa;4;2;4;5

Scotia;3;3;3;6

Mohonasen;1;5;3;6

South Glens Falls;1;5;2;7

Gloversville;1;5;2;7

CLASS A CAPITAL

Troy;5;0;7;2

Averill Park;4;1;7;2

Columbia;3;2;5;4

La Salle*;2;3;2;7

Amsterdam;1;4;4;4

Green Tech;0;5;2;7

CLASS B NORTH

Glens Falls;4;0;11;2

Schuylerville;3;1;6;3

Hudson Falls;2;2;5;4

Broadalbin-Perth;1;3;3;5

Johnstown;0;4;3;5

CLASS B REINFURT

Cobleskill;5;0;7;3

Hudson;4;1;5;4

Schalmont;3;2;4;4

Ravena*;2;3;4;5

Ichabod Crane*;1;4;3;6

Lansingburgh;0;5;1;7

CLASS C NORTH

Cambridge-Salem;5;0;10;1

Hoosick Falls;4;1;7;2

Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne;3;2;6;3

Granville;2;3;3;6

Greenwich;1;4;2;7

Corinth;0;5;0;9

CLASS C CENTRAL

Holy Trinity;5;0;7;2

Stillwater;4;1;7;2

Mechanicville;2;3;3;6

Fonda;2;3;5;4

Tamarac;1;4;5;4

Canajoharie-Fort Plain;1;4;2;6

CLASS C SOUTH

Chatham;5;0;8;2

Voorheesville;4;1;6;3

Helderberg Valley;3;2;4;5

Watervliet;1;4;2;6

Taconic Hills;1;4;1;8

Coxsackie-Athens;1;4;1;8

CLASS D

Warrensburg;4;0;8;2

Whitehall;3;1;5;4

Hoosic Valley;2;2;6;4

Fort Edward;1;3;3;5

Rensselaer;0;4;3;6

INDEPENDENTS

Cairo-Durham/Catskill;0;0;3;6

Cohoes;0;0;0;8

CHAMPLAIN VALLEY

Ticonderoga;1;6;2;7

*La Salle forfeited wins over Ravena and Ichabod Crane

