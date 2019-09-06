;Division;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
CLASS AA
Shaker;8;0;10;1
Shenendehowa;7;1;7;2
Saratoga Springs;6;2;7;3
Guilderland;5;3;5;4
Niskayuna;4;4;5;4
Bethlehem;4;4;4;5
CBA;3;5;4;5
Colonie;2;6;3;6
Schenectady;1;7;1;7
Albany;0;8;0;9
CLASS A GRASSO
Queensbury;6;0;9;1
Burnt Hills;5;1;9;2
Ballston Spa;4;2;4;5
Scotia;3;3;3;6
Mohonasen;1;5;3;6
South Glens Falls;1;5;2;7
Gloversville;1;5;2;7
CLASS A CAPITAL
Troy;5;0;7;2
Averill Park;4;1;7;2
Columbia;3;2;5;4
La Salle*;2;3;2;7
Amsterdam;1;4;4;4
Green Tech;0;5;2;7
CLASS B NORTH
Glens Falls;4;0;11;2
Schuylerville;3;1;6;3
Hudson Falls;2;2;5;4
Broadalbin-Perth;1;3;3;5
Johnstown;0;4;3;5
CLASS B REINFURT
Cobleskill;5;0;7;3
Hudson;4;1;5;4
Schalmont;3;2;4;4
Ravena*;2;3;4;5
Ichabod Crane*;1;4;3;6
Lansingburgh;0;5;1;7
CLASS C NORTH
Cambridge-Salem;5;0;10;1
Hoosick Falls;4;1;7;2
Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne;3;2;6;3
Granville;2;3;3;6
Greenwich;1;4;2;7
Corinth;0;5;0;9
CLASS C CENTRAL
Holy Trinity;5;0;7;2
Stillwater;4;1;7;2
Mechanicville;2;3;3;6
Fonda;2;3;5;4
Tamarac;1;4;5;4
Canajoharie-Fort Plain;1;4;2;6
CLASS C SOUTH
Chatham;5;0;8;2
Voorheesville;4;1;6;3
Helderberg Valley;3;2;4;5
Watervliet;1;4;2;6
Taconic Hills;1;4;1;8
Coxsackie-Athens;1;4;1;8
CLASS D
Warrensburg;4;0;8;2
Whitehall;3;1;5;4
Hoosic Valley;2;2;6;4
Fort Edward;1;3;3;5
Rensselaer;0;4;3;6
INDEPENDENTS
Cairo-Durham/Catskill;0;0;3;6
Cohoes;0;0;0;8
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY
Ticonderoga;1;6;2;7
*La Salle forfeited wins over Ravena and Ichabod Crane
