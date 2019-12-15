Film recounts Irish women who form all-female political party

GLENS FALLS — The last film in the fall 2019 “In the Public Interest” film series, “Women, War and Peace: Wave Goodbye to Dinosaurs” will be shown on Monday.

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Crandall Public Library Community Room.

The film is about the Irish Women’s Coalition, which is a group of Catholic and Protestant women who came together to form an all-female political party that helped bring about the historic Good Friday Agreement peace accord, according to a news release.

The film is sponsored by TriCounty NY Transition.

