1980 figure skating team to return to Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID — Members of the 1980 Olympic Figure Skating Team will return to the Lake Placid Olympic Center and Olympic Oval on Feb. 18 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the XIII Olympic Winter Games.

Olympic 1984 gold medalist and 1980 Team USA Olympic flag bearer Scott Hamilton will host the day’s events that start with a 10 a.m. press-breakfast at the Convention Center. This is followed by a 3 p.m. charity skate-a-thon and culminates with an evening gala and dinner at 7 p.m. and show in the Olympic Center at 8 p.m.

At 3 p.m. on the Lake Placid Olympic Oval, Hamilton will lead community members in a Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer event. This “Frozen 5K” skate-a-thon is the signature fundraiser of the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation, a not-for-profit 501 c (3) dedicated to changing the future of cancer funding, research and patient care. The Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation has held over 70 Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer events that have raised more than $1 million.

“All my life I’ve learned so many lessons from skating, but nothing quite compares to the joy I see on the faces of participants as they raise peer-to-peer funding by skating the Frozen 5K,” Hamilton said. “And what better place to celebrate breakthroughs than on the legendary Lake Placid Olympic Oval where Eric Heiden won a record five gold medals.”