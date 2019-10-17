WASAREN LEAGUE

Team;League;Overall

Hoosick Falls;9-1;12-3

Granville;7-3;11-5

Corinth;6-4;—

Warrensburg;4-6;—

Salem;3-7;6-8

Greenwich;1-9;—

