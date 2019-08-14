SARATOGA SPRINGS — Kimari showed she's all that in two continents by wiring a six-horse field for a 4-length win in the $100,000 Bolton Landing for juvenile fillies on Wednesday at Saratoga Race Course.
The 1-5 favorite, Kimari was coming off a close second in the Group II Queen Mary on June 19 at Royal Ascot in England. She had won her debut by 15 lengths on April 25 at Keeneland.
Jockey John Velazquez guided the filly under the wire in 1 minute, 1.43 seconds over a firm turf course for 5 1/2 furlongs. Winning trainer Wesley Ward said before the race that the filly will be a candidate for the Grade I, $1 million Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint on Nov. 1 at Santa Anita.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.