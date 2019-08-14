SARATOGA SPRINGS — Kimari showed she's all that in two continents by wiring a six-horse field for a 4-length win in the $100,000 Bolton Landing for juvenile fillies on Wednesday at Saratoga Race Course.

The 1-5 favorite, Kimari was coming off a close second in the Group II Queen Mary on June 19 at Royal Ascot in England. She had won her debut by 15 lengths on April 25 at Keeneland.

Jockey John Velazquez guided the filly under the wire in 1 minute, 1.43 seconds over a firm turf course for 5 1/2 furlongs. Winning trainer Wesley Ward said before the race that the filly will be a candidate for the Grade I, $1 million Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint on Nov. 1 at Santa Anita.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments