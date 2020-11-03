Fascinated and trepidatious, world braces for America's vote

SAINTE MARIE DU MONT, France — In one of the towns in Normandy where U.S. Army paratroopers fought and died on D-Day in World War II, a French store owner already has readied the "Trump 2020" flag that he plans to unfurl in celebration if the U.S. president wins a second term.

But in Sweden, a scientist alarmed by the increasing signs of global warming she witnessed on her latest Arctic research trip is hoping Trump is voted out, not simply because she believes Democrat Joe Biden will do better against climate change but also because she wants to fall back in love with a country she now finds repellent.

Two voices, from among the multitudes of people across the globe for whom the U.S. election is not a faraway event in a faraway land but an impossible-to-ignore contest with stakes for the entire world. For many, that's especially true in a year in which the scythe of the coronavirus cutting through millions of lives and livelihoods has driven home the need for countries to work together.

Because Trump has had such an outsize impact on global affairs — tracing his own "America First" course and upending traditional alliances, friendships and norms — the possibility of change in the White House has left the rest of the world even more captivated than usual by an election in which it has no say.