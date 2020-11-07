Explosion made headlines in many newspapers

The July 16, 1883, explosion of a boiler at the Glens Falls Paper Co. mill in South Glens Falls made news around the country, including reports in at least six daily newspapers, according to a search of the Library of Congress historic newspapers database.

“At twenty minutes past 4 o’clock a loud detonation was heard, resembling the explosion of a large quantity of gunpowder, shaking buildings and breaking windows within a mile,” The Bismark Tribune of Bismark, N.D., reported on July 20, 1883. “Clouds of steam and dust were seen rising from the vicinity of the Glens Falls Paper Company’s works.”

The Indiana State Sentinel of Indianapolis headlined its July 18, 1883, report, “Terrific Explosion.”

The Daily Globe of St. Paul, Minn., The Indianapolis Journal, The Bolivar Bulletin of Tennessee and The Milan Exchange of Tennessee also reported on the explosion and fire.

Newspapers in the region reported about it, but not all accurately.

The Morning Star of Glens Falls on July 18 chided the Albany Argus for erroneously reporting that more than 100 people were injured and four killed in the blaze.