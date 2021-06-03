Thousand Islands: Thousands of things to do

ATTRACTIONS

Boldt Castle, located on Heart Island, near Alexandria Bay, is one of the area’s top attractions. A visit to the castle shines the light on the magnificence of a bygone era – and on a sad love story. Construction of the Boldt Castle was commissioned in 1900 by millionaire George C. Boldt, proprietor of the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City. The grand, 120-room castle was intended to be a display of love for Boldt’s wife, Louise. She died suddenly in 1904 and construction of the castle stopped. The castle was abandoned for more than 70 years, until the Thousand Island Bridge Authority acquired the property in 1977.

Boldt Castle is accessible by tour boat, water taxi and personal watercraft through mid-October.

The Antique Boat Museum, located on the banks of the St. Lawrence River in Clayton, features the largest collection of antique and classic boats on display in North America. While visiting the museum you can learn about boating history on the St. Lawrence, row a St. Lawrence skiff in French Bay, tour George Boldt’s historic two-story houseboat and take a speedboat ride through the islands in a triple-cockpit runabout. Visit the museum’s website for information on events and education classes.

COMMUNITIES