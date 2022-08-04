Northeast Travel Series: Saratoga Springs

Saratoga Springs

Summer’s not over yet! Whether you’re looking to sample the waters from nearly two dozen mineral springs or spend the day at the racetrack, there is plenty to do in Saratoga Springs.

Sounds of Summer

Music lovers still have plenty of opportunities to enjoy live music in Saratoga Springs. The Philadelphia Orchestra will perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) through August 13. Other summer performers include Brit Floyd, Luke Bryan, the Beach Boys and Goo Goo Dolls. You can see a full schedule and purchase tickets at spac.org.

You can also plan to visit Caffe Lena, the oldest continuously running folk music venue in America! Stop in on a weekend and expect to hear some folk music, jazz, bluegrass and acoustic pop. Or during the week, you can enjoy poetry, storytelling and open mic nights. Reserve your tickets at https://www.caffelena.org/.

Family Fun

Searching for a place that combines the best of everything, including food, music, rides, animals and entertainment? Look no further than the Washington County Fair in Greenwich. The fair runs Aug. 22 to 28. You can find more info on the old-fashioned county fair at washingtoncountyfair.com.

Need some rainy-day fun? Visit the Children’s Museum at Saratoga, which features interactive exhibits for children ages 1 to 9. Or stop by Saratoga Strike Zone for some bowling and bumper cars.

Horsing Around

Don’t forget to celebrate Travers Day! This historic “Midsummer Derby” is the oldest major thoroughbred race in America! This year, watch the best three-year-old thoroughbreds in the country compete in the annual Travers Stakes Aug. 27. And be sure to keep an eye on Saratoga.com and Saratogaracetrack.com for a full list of weeklong events leading up to the big day.

You can also stop by Saratoga Casino Hotel, which combines the excitement of the racetrack and gaming. Watch and wager on live harness racing from more than 100 luxury rooms and suites or place your bets with over 1,200 slots. More at https://saratogacasino.com/.

Hot Spots

And if you’re in the area, there’s a few local hot spots you won’t want to miss.

Downtown Saratoga Springs offers quaint shops, eateries and spas for some rejuvenation and relaxation. And Congress Park is the perfect place for some outdoor recreation, including a carousel, fountains, gardens and the famous natural mineral springs, known across the world for their unique mineral properties.

History buffs will want to stop by Saratoga National Historical Park and the site of the Battle of Saratoga. And the Broadway Historic District is filled with lots of historic architecture.

Art enthusiasts can visit Beekman Street Arts District, which features exquisite galleries and studies as well as quaint bistros and art shops. Plus, there are plenty of local art galleries to explore downtown.

Wine connoisseurs will want to visit some of the local wineries, breweries and distilleries, like Walt & Whitman Brewing Company, Unified Beerworks and Saratoga Winery and Tasting Room. You can find a full list of where to wet your whistle at https://www.saratoga.org/tourism.

And don’t forget about Saratoga Lake! Spend the day relaxing at Brown’s Beach, Saratoga State Park or Waterfront Park, all of which provide some great boating and paddling opportunities.