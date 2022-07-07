Northeast Travel Series: Lake Ontario from Sackets Harbor to Fair Haven

Lake Ontario

There are plenty of ways to enjoy summer along the eastern-most and smallest of the Great Lakes.

Sackets Harbor

History buffs and nature lovers will certainly want to spend time at Sackets Harbor, where you can yacht, fish, sail, windsurf and camp along sandy beaches like Westcott Beach State Park. Or cycle the Seaway Trail Sackets Harbor Bicycle Loop, a 22-mile loop that passes through the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site. While these historic grounds are open year-round, the facilities—including the Augustus Sacket House (Visitor Center) and Pickering-Beach Museum—are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through August 25. The museum offers free admission.

Looking for local art and entertainment? Just around the corner from Sackets Harbor Battlefield, you’ll find the Arts Association of Northern New York (AANNY). Here, you’ll find large and small galleries, as well as a gift shop and spacious studios for classes. And if you’re in town July 14-16, be sure to check out the AANNY Plein Air Art Festival and bid on your favorite Plein Air painting.

Meanwhile, music lovers can enjoy “Concerts on the Waterfront” at Sackets Harbor Battlefield Historical Society Sunday afternoons through Labor Day. And celebrate the Can-Am Festival’s 50th Anniversary at Market Square Park July 16-17th, featuring one of North Country’s largest parades with over 70 different marching bands, floats and live entertainment.

Check out Sackets Harbor’s Official 2022 Visitor Guide here: https://indd.adobe.com/view/809b1033-c92d-4826-8838-78dbc9cf3c91

Oswego

Head 50 miles southwest of Sackets Harbor and you’ll find another summer vacation destination in the Thousand Islands region. Also located along Lake Ontario, Oswego is another popular spot for swimming, boating and fishing. Visitors can book Oswego Lighthouse Boat Tours via the H. Lee White Maritime Museum through mid-August. Or compete in the LOC Fishing Derby July 2 through 31 and August 19 through September 5, the Oswego Pro/Am Fishing Tournament July 6-10 at Oswego harbor West Pier, or the 11th Atommik Invitational premier fishing event August 6.

Looking for some festival fun? Register for the Oswego Paddlefest July 16 and paddle through the New York State Canal System and Locks from Fulton’s Indian Point or Minetto to Wrights Landing in Oswego. Then, from July 28-31, celebrate the 33rd Annual Oswego Harborfest! The city’s biggest summer festival features live music, food and family fun, including the world famous Grucci Fireworks display in the harbor Saturday night.

And, if you’re still in town, you can stop by the 8th Annual Dragon Boat Festival August 6. Spectators can enjoy live music, food vendors and games while teams race authentic 40’ Hong Kong style dragon boats in the Oswego Harbor. This event coincides with Oswego’s Family Fun Days at Breitbeck Park, where families can enjoy inflatables, entertainment and a butterfly garden from 12 to 6 p.m.

Of course, there are also several summer concert series to enjoy. Starting June 29, on Wednesday evenings, you can listen to jazz and big band at Breitbeck Park; on Thursdays, the city is sponsoring concerts from 6 to 9 p.m. at Veterans’ Stage on the West Riverwalk; and on Fridays, the city will sponsor another Pocket Park Concert Series from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Water Street Square. All three of these concert series will take place weekly through August 26.

Fair Haven

And just a little further south, you can sail into summer in Fair Haven. Here, you can celebrate all summer long with fishing, swimming, boating and camping at places like Fair Haven Beach State Park and Little Sodus Bay.

For those looking for some local entertainment, Turtle Cove Resort and Marina in nearby Sterling will feature live music several Saturdays this summer. Fair Haven’s Porch Fest will also take place in August, so be sure to keep an eye on the schedule.

Feeling adventurous? Enjoy 10 miles of hiking trails at Sterling Nature Center, open dawn till dusk. CNY Folksmarch will be visiting the center for a non-competitive walking event July 9 and 10. Visitors can also learn all about bats and chase butterflies and dragonflies at the center as Naturalist Jim D’Angelo hosts some special events nearly every weekend in July.

And don’t miss the Sterling Renaissance Festival as it celebrates 46 years of merriment. Step back in time every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 14.