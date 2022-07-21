Northeast Travel Series: Cumberland Valley PA

Weekend easy in the Cumberland Valley

A fabulous weekend trip doesn't need to break the bank. Plentiful outdoor recreation, comfortable accommodations, free festivals, unique donation-only museums, delicious drinks and dining, and walkable downtowns, make Cumberland Valley an affordable location for your next Weekend Easy getaway.

Here are some suggestions for the perfect – and inexpensive -- trip where you don't have to sacrifice fun to save money.

Outdoor exploration

It's time to connect with nature as you explore the serene and stunning landscape of the beautiful Cumberland Valley.

Opportunities abound for free outdoor recreation in the area. Whether you are an experienced hiker or a novice, discover and explore Cumberland Valley's more than 200 miles of scenic trails, including the 13-mile Cumberland Valley Rail Trail and 46 miles of the iconic Appalachian Trail.

Uncover local history

Uncover local history at our by-donation (or minimum entry fee) museums.

The Cumberland County Historical Society Museum: Sixteen galleries with stories spanning 250 years of local history.

U.S. Army Heritage & Education Center: An expansive campus dedicated to "telling the Army story… one Soldier at a time". The indoor museum features interactive displays and the one-mile outdoor trail includes full-scale military exhibits.

Cumberland Valley Railroad Museum: Located inside a renovated 1956 Penn Central 50-foot boxcar, the museum features artifacts representing the histories of the Cumberland Valley, Penn Central, and Contrail Railroads and how these railroads impacted the region.

Rolls Royce Foundation & Museum, Mechanicsburg: This facility features a changing collection of Rolls Royce and Bentley motorcars. Guests are welcome to open the doors and check out the interior of the cars to see and appreciate the quality craftsmanship of these vehicles.

Appalachian Trail Museum, Gardners: Located in a 200-year-old grist mill in Pine Grove Furnace State Park, this is the only museum in the country dedicated to hiking. It portrays and preserves the history and the physical, emotional, and spiritual human experiences of the Appalachian Trail. (open seasonally)

Pennsylvania Fly Fishing Museum, Carlisle: This small museum preserves Pennsylvania's history and fly fishing heritage.

Or, for those who prefer a more unstructured approach, download our free self-guided tours and explore on your own by foot or car.

Culinary journeys

Charming downtowns

Put on your walking shoes and stroll through our downtowns to discover hidden gems. Our welcoming artisan boutiques feature handmade jewelry, artwork, home décor, and tasty treats. Or explore our vintage and antique stores, where you're sure to find one-of-a-kind treasures.

Festivals

Carlisle Events' car shows are must-see fun but don't overlook Cumberland Valley's other festivals & events (https://tinyurl.com/yc6336f8), where you'll find an eclectic mix of activities that celebrate the outdoors, food and wine, local artisans, and more. Most festivals do not charge an entry fee.

Accommodations

Cumberland Valley's numerous brand-name hotels offer affordable accommodations and several amenities to make your stay feel more comfortable. Our hotels are conveniently located off major highways and within an easy drive of attractions, dining, and shopping. And parking is free and easy.

To learn more, go to VisitCumberlandValley.com and order a free visitors guide.