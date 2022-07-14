Northeast Travel Series: Cooperstown

Cooperstown

While primarily known as the home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, the Village of Cooperstown is not just for fans of America’s National Pastime.

Located along beautiful Lake Otsego, Cooperstown has plenty of summer sights and celebrations the whole family can enjoy.

Arts & Entertainment:

Starting July 5, the Cooperstown Lakefront Concert Series will take place every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the historic bandstand in Lakefront Park. And music lovers won’t want to miss the 24th Cooperstown Summer Music Festival. Visit https://www.cooperstownmusicfest.org/new-events for full list of concerts happening at the festival this summer.

For those interested in theatrical productions, Glimmer Globe Theatre will present William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays from July 6 to August 11. Live theater on the lake, the performances take place at Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown. You can purchase tickets at eventbrite.com.

And if you’re looking for some local art, from July 8 to August 12, the Cooperstown Art Association (CAA) will feature the 87th Annual National Juried Art Exhibition. Then, Saturday, August 13, Fenimore Art Museum will present its 15th annual juried art event celebrating artists inspired by the region. This event will take place on the museum’s lakefront lawn from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features a wide range of art for visitors to see and purchase.

Food & Drink:

Experience local food and arts and crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market and Otsego 2000 downtown. This market features local farmers, food producers and artisans year-round.

Try some Belgian-style ales within the area’s countryside at Brewery Ommegang. Or head on over to Red Shed Brewery’s Cooperstown taproom, which also hosts several live musicians each week during brewery season. Bands typically perform on Saturdays from 6 to 8 p.m.

Sports & Leisure:

Just one mile from the center of the village, Clark’s Sports Center is a modern sports, health and recreational center that can keep the whole family active. From swimming and diving pools to squash, racquetball and basketball courts to rock climbing and a high-adventure ropes course, this is one local attraction you’ll want to explore.

Meanwhile, just three miles south, Cooperstown Fun Park offers miniature golf, a video arcade, driving range and bumper boats.

And of course, fans can enjoy the ultimate baseball experience. In addition to the hall of fame and Doubleday Field, visitors can purchase custom engraved and personalized baseball bats at Cooperstown Bat Company or stop by the Heroes of Baseball Wax Museum.

Travel & Tourism:

The Cooperstown & Charlotte Valley Railroad lets visitors experience a scenic and historic rail ride along the Susquehanna River. The Milford Track takes rail explorers on a two-and-a-half hour, 12-mile tour north through farmlands and forests while the new Charlotte Valley Express heads 8 miles south towards Portlandville.

In the village, the Cooperstown Trolley will take you on a tour of some of the village’s best attractions, including landmarks along Otsego Lake. And speaking of the lake, you can spend the day at Sam Smith’s Boatyard where you can rent canoes, kayaks, pontoons and fishing boats and enjoy a lakeside meal.