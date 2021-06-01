Niagara Falls: Fall for the Falls - Travel Series 2021

Here are some summer activities in and around Niagara Falls, New York, that you won’t want to miss:
Explore America’s oldest state park: For one of nature's most spectacular views, make your way to the Observation Tower where you'll get a panoramic snapshot of all three waterfalls – American, Bridal Veil and Horseshoe Falls. Be sure to check out a lesser-known area of Niagara Falls State Park called the Crow’s Nest where you’ll hike from the base of the Niagara Gorge and climb a series of stairs along the edge of the American Falls. Then, view the majestic power and beauty of the Falls with a helicopter ride or buckle up for a Class-V rapids experience with Niagara Jet Adventures or Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours. Tip: Don't miss the nightly views of the Falls as they're illuminated in an array of vibrant colors and, in season, when a fireworks show sparks up the night.
Ride the Discover Niagara Shuttle: Park your car and experience Niagara's rich history and the thriving culture and communities along the scenic Niagara River and the Erie Canal with the ease and convenience of this free hop on/hop off shuttle service. Destinations include Old Fort Niagara, Niagara Power Vista, and Lockport Locks & Erie Canal Cruises. [More on this below!]
Schedule a culinary tour: History buffs will delight in exploring Lewiston via a culinary tour. Traverse the quaint streets while sampling food and beverages from local favorites. Grab a coffee at Orange Cat Coffee Co., or window shop along the street’s charming boutiques. You can also dine along the banks of the Niagara River at The Silo or Water Street Landing.
Go for a gorge hike: Devil’s Hole State Park offers hiking options for all skill levels and unmatched views of the Niagara Gorge. The park’s unique stone staircase leads down to the base of the gorge and the Devil's Hole Trail. Here you can relax and take in views of the rapids. Several state parks throughout the county are offering free guided hikes this summer! Tip: Bring your binoculars! There is an abundance of beautiful birds that call the Niagara River Corridor home.
Discover the Niagara Wine Trail, USA: Western New York’s natural beauty and abundance of wineries make it a hidden gem for wine lovers. In fact, the region has an entire trail of wineries dedicated to the art of winemaking known as the Niagara Wine Trail, USA. Geographically situated between the Niagara Escarpment and Lake Ontario, the region’s unique microclimate is ideal for growing a wide variety of grapes used to produce traditional vinifera style, native, late harvest and ice wines. Local favorites include Arrowhead Spring Vineyards, Freedom Run Winery and Schulze Vineyard & Winery. Tip: Book a vineyard stay with the new all-inclusive rates at Becker Farms.
Get a history lesson: Before descending 175 feet to the unbelievable “Hurricane Deck” in the Niagara Gorge, travel through The World Changed Here Pavilion to learn how Nikola Tesla harnessed the power of the Falls to create alternating current and experience what Niagara Falls looked like before it was a park. Then, take a step back in time at Old Fort Niagara, where you can trace the first several hundred years of the area’s military history. Or, if you’re more interested in nautical history, take a day trip to see the Erie Canal or a leisurely boat cruise to see the Lockport Locks. And don’t forget to take a spin on an authentic Herschell wooden horse at the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum, which preserves the factory that produced wooden carrousels into the 1930s. Tip: Check for days when there are reenactments for the full historical experience!
Seek out some culture: Be sure to keep an eye out for the plentiful street murals, many of which are located in the Art Alley NF, just minutes from Niagara Falls State Park. And for live music and theater, be sure to browse the calendar at the Riviera Theatre & Performing Arts Center in North Tonawanda and, in summer, at Lewiston’s Artpark, an innovative outdoor venue perched atop the Niagara River Gorge. Tip: For shopping, be sure to hit the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA and the charming antique stores around the county.
Place your bets: Feeling lucky? Head over to Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, a full-amenity resort located in picturesque Niagara Falls, New York. This AAA Four Diamond rated hotel features 604 rooms and suites. With ten restaurants, multiple shops, more than 2,500 slots, and over 80 table games, live poker, keno, a full-service spa, flexible meeting facilities, rewarding promotions, superstar entertainment, and exciting nightlife, Seneca Niagara is consistently rated as a must-see Niagara Falls casino.
Fishing for fun: Stop by the Aquarium of Niagara and visit more than 120 species, including rescued seals and sea lions, jellyfish, turtles, and more! Watch our playful penguins from above and below the water. Touch and interact with sharks and stingrays at M&T Bank Shark & Ray Bay, a brand-new habitat! Dive deeper into the world of aquatic discovery by becoming a "Trainer for a Day" or by adding on an animal encounter - you'll meet a seal or penguin close-up!
Also, while it's not a "new" business, the iconic Maid of the Mist Boat Tour received a green makeover in October 2020 with the launch of two new all-electric, zero-emission boats. This 2021 season marks the first full season for the new boats. Maid of the Mist officially opened on April 29th and will run until November, weather permitting.
Content provided by Krystina Iacovelli, Communications Manager at Niagara Falls USA Tourism. Visit niagarafallsusa.com to find a full listing of all there is to see and do in the region.
