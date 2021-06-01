Niagara Falls: Fall for the Falls - Travel Series 2021

Get a history lesson: Before descending 175 feet to the unbelievable “Hurricane Deck” in the Niagara Gorge, travel through The World Changed Here Pavilion to learn how Nikola Tesla harnessed the power of the Falls to create alternating current and experience what Niagara Falls looked like before it was a park. Then, take a step back in time at Old Fort Niagara, where you can trace the first several hundred years of the area’s military history. Or, if you’re more interested in nautical history, take a day trip to see the Erie Canal or a leisurely boat cruise to see the Lockport Locks. And don’t forget to take a spin on an authentic Herschell wooden horse at the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum, which preserves the factory that produced wooden carrousels into the 1930s. Tip: Check for days when there are reenactments for the full historical experience!