Lake Placid: Adirondack charm

The Sky Flyer Zipline is designed to offer the experience of soaring through the air like an Olympic ski jumper. Guests experience the ride from a seated position, as they soar parallel to the ski jumps at approximately 30 miles per hour. The ride starts from the top of a 70-foot tower and continues down 700 feet to a landing deck at the base of the ski jump complex.

The Cliffside Mountain Coaster at Mt. Van Hoevenberg made headlines when it opened last year. The 1.4-mile coaster, which travels alongside the 1980 bobsled track, is the longest coaster of its kind in the United States. It’s open year-round (depending on the weather) and operated by the Olympic Regional Development Authority.

HISTORY

The Lake Placid Olympic Museum on Main Street is under construction and has been closed. The museum brings Lake Placid’s Olympics history to life, featuring equipment, photos, video footage and memorabilia from the 1932 and 1980 Winter Games and special exhibits that change regularly. The museum’s new Exhibit Gallery, located on the second floor of the Conference Center, is open and features some artifacts from the museum. The gallery will be free to all visitors as work continues on a new, permanent location for the museum in the Olympic Center.