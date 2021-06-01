Lake Placid: Adirondack charm

Lake Placid is an Adirondack community with small-town charm that also has a place on the global stage. It has hosted the Winter Olympics twice, in 1932 and 1980, and is a mecca for downhill and cross-country skiing enthusiasts from around the world.
The influence and draw of the Olympics is undeniable – and you might wonder what there is to do this time of year in one of country’s best-known winter wonderlands. But Lake Placid is truly an all-season destination for outdoor adventure.
In summer, the reasons to get outside are endless: hiking, boating, fishing, camping, golf, cycling, birding and more. The Adirondacks contain more than 1,500 miles of designated hiking trails, from the challenging High Peaks to serene strolls around lakes and through woods. Don’t forget to chase some waterfalls: Essex County, home to Lake Placid, has 47 waterfalls, more than any other county in the state.
COVID-19 Note: It’s a good idea to check business/destination websites for the most up-to-date information on hours, capacities, prices, the need for reservations, etc.
FOR THE THRILL SEEKERS
The Lake Placid Olympic Ski Jumping Complex, a couple miles outside the village, is comprised of the 90- and 120-meter ski jump towers built for the 1980 Winter Games. The Skyride Experience is a state-of-the-art gondola which carries visitors from the Intervales (Base) Lodge to the towers. From there, a glass-enclosed elevator takes visitors to the sky deck of the 120-meter ski jumping tower, offering unforgettable views of the Adirondack High Peaks. The ride takes all of 30 seconds.
The Sky Flyer Zipline is designed to offer the experience of soaring through the air like an Olympic ski jumper. Guests experience the ride from a seated position, as they soar parallel to the ski jumps at approximately 30 miles per hour. The ride starts from the top of a 70-foot tower and continues down 700 feet to a landing deck at the base of the ski jump complex.
The Cliffside Mountain Coaster at Mt. Van Hoevenberg made headlines when it opened last year. The 1.4-mile coaster, which travels alongside the 1980 bobsled track, is the longest coaster of its kind in the United States. It’s open year-round (depending on the weather) and operated by the Olympic Regional Development Authority.
HISTORY
The Lake Placid Olympic Museum on Main Street is under construction and has been closed. The museum brings Lake Placid’s Olympics history to life, featuring equipment, photos, video footage and memorabilia from the 1932 and 1980 Winter Games and special exhibits that change regularly. The museum’s new Exhibit Gallery, located on the second floor of the Conference Center, is open and features some artifacts from the museum. The gallery will be free to all visitors as work continues on a new, permanent location for the museum in the Olympic Center.
The Lake Placid-North Elba Historical Society has operated the History Museum in the in the historic Lake Placid Railroad Station on Station Street since 1967. The museum shares the rich history of the village of Lake Placid and the town of North Elba. Visitors will learn about railroads, transportation, recreation and industry in the area. Past exhibits have included topics such as the 1932 and 1980 Winter Games and the era of grand hotels and Adirondack guides. The museum is open seasonally (May 29 to Indigenous Peoples Day).
The John Brown Farm State Historic Site, on John Brown Road in North Elba, includes the home and final resting place of abolitionist John Brown. John Brown moved to the site in 1849 to lead freed slaves in farming. In 1855, he moved to Kansas to support his sons' efforts to keep Kansas as a free state under the popular sovereignty laws, leaving his wife and several of his children behind. Brown returned to the Lake Placid area several times and in 1859 he attempted to start a liberation movement among enslaved African Americans by seizing the arsenal at Harpers Ferry, Virginia (now West Virginia). He was tried for treason in Virginia and hanged. The North Elba property purchased by Brown in 1849 is preserved intact. It was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1998.
Note: A key feature of the John Brown site is the network of trails surrounding it. Most of the trails located on the farm are easy with a gentle grade, making them a good choice for people of all ages and abilities.
ARTS AND CULTURE
The Lake Placid Center for the Arts, a few minutes from downtown Lake Placid, is a multi-arts center with a focus on entertainment and education. The center has shifted to virtual events, screenings and workshops during the pandemic, but in-person events have returned to the calendar and the center’s gallery is scheduled to re-open this summer.
GET OUTDOORS
Some ideas in and around Lake Placid from the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism, the Destination Marketing Organization for Lake Placid and the Adirondacks:
• Kayak, canoe, or paddleboard on Mirror Lake.
• Play a round or two at one of Lake Placid’s scenic golf courses.
• Sleep under the stars at a primitive backcountry campsite or rent a spot at a campground.
• Hike — Lake Placid’s most popular activity — and explore miles of marked hiking trails. Some of the area’s best hikes are shorter, lower-elevation mountains that offer stunning views without taking the entire day to complete. Try Baxter Mountain, near Keene, or Balanced Rocks — both are great family hikes.
The Mirror Lake Loop is a popular, 2.6-mile sidewalk trail in the village that is good for all ages and skill levels. The trail is primarily used for walking, running, bird watching and viewing the lake. Dogs must be kept on leash.
FOOD AND BEVERAGE
The dining scene in Lake Placid is diverse, with many restaurants sourcing ingredients from small, local, family-owned farms. In addition to farm-to-table, you’ll find Adirondack-style barbecue, brewpubs, comfort food and gourmet delights. Many restaurants offer outdoor dining and takeout, curbside pickup and delivery is widely available.
For fine dining that’s not formal or fussy, consider The View Restaurant at the Mirror Lake Inn. The View is Lake Placid’s only AAA four-diamond “exceptional” rated restaurant. The food is local in focus and the atmosphere is relaxed and comfortable.
Craving caffeine or a sweet treat? Bakeries, ice cream parlors and coffee shops are sprinkled throughout the village.
SHOPPING
Shopping for souvenirs for family members – or a Lake Placid memento for yourself? The village’s downtown is home to an eclectic array of options for retail therapy. You’ll find arts, crafts, apparel, home goods with Adirondack style and flair, sporting goods, book and music stores, specialty food stores – and much more.
ACCOMMODATIONS
Go camping or glamping. Book a bed and breakfast, Airbnb or cozy cabin or cottage. Check in to a hotel or motel. Pamper yourself at a full-service luxury resort with private beach access. Stay in the village of Lake Placid or retreat to a remote spot outside of town. Wherever you decide to stay, be sure to book your home away from home in advance.
