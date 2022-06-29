Spend your summer vacation boating, camping and musicking in the Southern Adirondacks. Whether you’re looking for a couples retreat or fun for the whole family, you’ll find plenty to do at the Queen of American Lakes.

Lounge on the Lake

And be sure to check out lazy river tubing and whitewater rafting from places like Adirondack Adventure Center, Beaver Brook Outfitters and Tubby Tubes.

More on Shore

For those of you who just want to get your feet wet, Million Dollar State Beach is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at a reduced capacity with restricted $10 parking. Guests may swim if the lifeguard is on duty, and there’s even a public boat launch with a boat inspection and wash station.

Meanwhile, Usher Park features a picnic area, playground and tennis courts, open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and a public beach open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. This beach is quieter and ideal for parents with small children.

And if you brought man’s best friend, Lake George Dog Beach is a popular place for people to let their dogs swim and play in the water. Sponsored by The Dog Cabin, this unofficial beach is a strip of state land located between Million Dollar Beach and the Lake George Steamboat Company docks.

Wine & Dine

Looking for other ways to cool down? Try a frozen wine slushy or lush wine cocktail mix at Adirondack Winery. And don’t forget the cherry on top: the NY Ice Cream Trail featuring 16 Adirondack ice cream shops from Lake George to Lake Placid.

Don’t miss the 6th Annual Adirondack Wine & Food Festival! On Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26, stop by the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons on West Brook Road to experience some of New York’s best wineries, craft beverage producers, artisan food vendors, food trucks, craft vendors and more! Learn more at adkwinefest.com.

Can’t make the festival in June? Be sure to check out the second annual Lake George Art & Craft Festival July 29-31; over 125 artists and artisans will be selling their handmade creations alongside local and regional farmers and food trucks at the Festival Commons. And come out for the second annual Lake George BBQ & Music Festival August 19-21.

Island Living

Have you ever wanted to camp out on a private island? Lake George offers three main clusters of scenic islands, which you can reserve for picnics or overnight camping! Plus, there are ample hiking trails that overlook the lake, including the popular peak Sleeping Beauty Mountain and Gore Mountain in nearby North Creek.

And for the more extreme thrill seekers, there are plenty of other Lake George adventures to be had, from the Adirondack Extreme Adventure Course & Zipline Park to Parasailing Adventures.

Great Escape

For those in search of some more commercial fun, the Factory Outlets of Lake George offer the latest apparel and gifts. The Outlets at Lake George, Adirondack Outlet Mall, French Mountain Commons and Log Jam Outlets are open year-round and provide the ultimate destination for shoppers.

And don’t forget to plan your great escape at Six Flags! Hurricane Harbor Water Park will open for the season June 18, and there are plenty of rides the family can enjoy together.

Night Life

Don’t let the sunset stop you! Visit Shepard Park all summer long for free music and fireworks!

Located on Canada Street in Lake George Village, Shepard Park is a hotspot for free concerts, family-friendly events and fireworks. Thursday night fireworks will start July 7 at approximately 9:30 p.m. and continue through September 8; the Lake George Community Band will play on Thursdays from July 7 through 28.

And the Fridays at the Lake Concert Series will take place at the park through September 2. You can check out the lineup here: https://www.lakegeorge.com/music-and-fireworks/.

