Ithaca Is Gorges

You may have heard through the grapevine about the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail, the first and longest-running wine trail in the country. The trail is comprised of 16 wineries, including a cidery, a meadery, four distilleries and a taproom. Ports of New York Winery is a hidden gem in the city of Ithaca specializing in ports and Old World-style wines. Companies such as Experience the Finger Lakes and School’s Out Charters offer Cayuga Lake wine tours by land and by water. Reservations are required. Visit their websites for details.

Today, there are numerous options to satisfy your craving for a cone, sundae or ice cream sandwich. Purity Ice Cream Co. is a traditional favorite. It has been making ice cream in Ithaca since 1936. Cornell University has its own dairy farm and processing plant, which supplies the university with dairy products. The Cornell Dairy Bar, in Stocking Hall on the east end of Tower Road, features all manner of ice cream flavors and treats. Check the Dairy Bar on the Cornell dining website for hours of operation. Sweet Melissa’s, on Seneca Street in Ithaca, opened in 2009 and quickly became known for its eclectic ice cream flavors, like lemon ricotta, strawberry basil and blondie cookies and cream. Cayuga Lake Creamery, on Route 89 in Interlaken, is a pet-friendly destination parlor with picturesque outdoor seating. Everything is homemade, with a focus on local ingredients. The creamery has a second location in the DeWitt Mall in downtown Ithaca. These are just a few of the area’s ice cream options.