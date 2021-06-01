Cooperstown: a destination that hits it out of the park

Cooperstown, on Otsego Lake, was established in 1786 by William Cooper, a judge and congressman. He purchased an estimated 10,000 acres of land, then sold parcels with a 10-year payback plan that would become known as the first planned community in the United States. His son, James Fenimore Cooper, wrote about life in this Iroquois frontier region, becoming America’s first international best-selling author with “The Leatherstocking Tales” and “The Last of the Mohicans.”

Today, Cooperstown is a charming, one-stoplight village that offers visitors a slice of Americana. It has been recognized as one of “The 25 Best Small Towns in America” by Architectural Digest magazine (2018) and one of “America’s Most Charming Small Towns” by MSN.com.

FUN FOR THE FAMILY

Nearly 300,000 people a year visit the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, which is on Main Street in Cooperstown’s downtown district. Plan on two to three hours or more to explore the history of the sport and its many magic moments.

Further get in the spirit of the game at Doubleday Field. The ballpark named for Abner Doubleday hosts games several times a day between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Most are free and open to the public.