Theresa Cantz, RN, Warren-Washington-Albany ARC

“I grew up in Long Island and moved to Whitehall, New York with my family when I was 18 years old. I was not sure what I wanted to do for work. I went to college and was referred to Warren Washington Albany ARC (WWAARC) by my cousin. I started working there as a Direct Support Professional per diem at the age of 19. I loved it.

I didn’t finish college when I first enrolled at after high school. I got married and had kids. While working at the ARC as the Director of Training, I saw how developmental disabilities nurses were in very high demand. That’s when I realized the time was right for me. I went back to school.

Now I’m the Director of Nursing at the WWAARC. We support people with intellectual and other developmental disabilities in both residential homes and day services.

It sounds cliché, but helping people is the best part about being a healthcare professional. Our team of nurses work so closely together to proactively look after the folks we support on our caseloads. We advocate across healthcare specialists for what is needed to promote the good health of our patients. In developmental disabilities nursing, you have a unique ability to build relationships with your patients – an opportunity that you don’t have in other clinical settings.

The pandemic has been a huge challenge, obviously. The mental health of the folks we support has been impacted tremendously.

Another challenge is how other health care professionals perceive the needs of the folks we support and the true social roles they maintain in our community. There is so much advocacy required in developmental disability nursing.

Working with such a great team of nurses gets me excited about my work. Getting to see the long-term impact of our efforts is very gratifying. Seeing the results of the relationships we build with our patients, their families and the direct support staff is as well.

I have two sons, ages 20 and 11 years old. My 20 year old son is in the SUNY Adirondack nursing program right now. His goal is to be a psychiatric nurse practitioner. This gets me excited about life outside of work. I’m a single mom and a nurse, so that limits my hobbies – but I do love yard work!”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0