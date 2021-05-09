Nadir Babck - RN, Oncology floor, Glens Falls Hospital

“I was deployed for four years in Afghanistan and Iraq, working in the Marines Special Forces speaking foreign languages. In a short period of time, I was shot, I lost my job, I returned home to a divorce, and I lost my house,” said Nadir Babck.
Nadir is an RN on the Oncology floor of Glens Falls Hospital. He also works on the pre-teen unit of Four Winds in Saratoga Springs.
“It was a very, very tough few years,” he said. “I started thinking I needed to take some classes, otherwise I would lose my track of life. So I went to school at SUNY Adirondack.”
Nadir was excelling in classes like Anatomy & Physiology, pulling grades like 98 and 100. A friend of his knew he cared about people, and suggested that he pursue nursing as a career. While taking classes in the science department, Nadir also built a great working relationship with Professor Holly Ahern and Professor Ann Miele.
“I adore and love Professor Ahern and Professor Miele,” said Nadir. “They have both been a huge love and support to me. They encouraged me a lot.”
Nadir worked full-time while taking 18+ credits a semester, while going through a devastating divorce.
“It was a very hard time in my life,” said Nadir. “I also support my siblings, so I knew I couldn’t give up. I just had to work non-stop.”
As a child, Nadir grew up in refugee camps oversees, fleeing from place to place with his family.
“All my life, my family and I fled to many places trying to stay safe. In my background, the culture taught me that when you provide medical care to another person, it is never about money—it is about providing care to those who are need. When I look at my patients now, I look at them as if they were my parents, my brother, my sister, my siblings. I provide the best care I can,” he said.
Nadir credits his great team of co-workers with workplace excellence.
“I’m so grateful for the people I work with, and especially all of the nursing assistants. Without nursing assistants, nurses would not be able to provide care to their patients. We have outstanding PCA’s on Tower 2 at Glens Falls Hospital. It really is all about my patients and all about the team that I work with,” he said.