Michelle Mattison, RN, DCI Renal Center

“I’m a farmers wife first and foremost. My husband and I live in Fort Ann. We have two wonderful daughters, two grandsons and one granddaughter. I love spending my spare tie with my grandkids. And I love gardening. I enjoy getting together for family dinners on Sundays, and pruning my flower gardens in the nice weather.

After raising my two daughters, I decided to start a career in the healthcare field. I have always been one that found joy in helping others. The healthcare field allowed me to do that. Currently, I am a renal dialysis charge nurse.

Caring for and educating my patients is my favorite part of being a nurse. It’s gotta be the best part of my work day. I feel that the more education I give them, the more confident they are for a successful care plan.

The staffing crisis currently being experienced by the whole healthcare field definitely makes our job a bit harder. Before this crisis, I would have to say gaining the trust from the patient and their loved ones was a challenge! It continues to be. I believe gaining someone’s trust takes time. Within this specialty of renal care nursing, sometimes medical care has to come first. Then we are left with little time to build that trust that is so important. It’s a challenge.

Knowing that myself and my team are making a difference every single day in our patients’ lives… that is very rewarding.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0