Krystle Kent - RN, Clinical Nursing Manager, CR Wood Cancer Center

“My mother passed away from Metastatic colon cancer 9 years ago,” said Kerry. “She fought a long battle, and was a warrior throughout. When she was first diagnosed, I was with her at Glens Falls Hospital. The care and compassion both inpatient and outpatient oncology showed her was really no comparison to anything I had ever seen. It was that moment when I said I wanted to be a nurse.”
Krystle was inspired in particular to work on the inpatient side of oncology. In 2010m she began her career as a Registered Nurse with her first nursing position on Tower 2, the inpatient oncology floor of Glens Falls Hospital.
“Missing accomplished,” she said.
A year after that, she moved into outpatient oncology and hematology as a clinic nurse, receiving her oncology certification and bachelors degree. She graduated magna cum laude from SUNY Delhi. For the past four years, she has been the Clinical Nursing Manager at the CR Wood Cancer Center.
“This past year my team and I have certainly run into challenges with a global pandemic,” she said. “But we persevered--as us nurses always do, despite conditions. It’s what we do.”
Krystle enjoys being outdoors, participating in competitive sports, and spending time with her family and friends. She was born and raised in Whitehall, New York.
“And I’m the mother of two beautiful children, Brady and Izabella. They are my world,” she said.
“I have only ever been in oncology and could never see myself in anything else,” she said. “I love what I do. I love the patients and staff I work side by side with. They make it worthwhile. Being an oncology nurse is extremely rewarding and I wouldn't change a thing.”