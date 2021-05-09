Kerry Brush - RN, Health Services Specialist, Community Work & Independence, Inc.

Kerry Brush is a Registered Nurse, working as a Health Services Specialist at Community Work & Independence, Inc.

After graduating high school, Kerry went to SUNY Albany to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in psychology. She withdrew from the program due to a family emergency and started working as a direct care staff with developmentally disabled adults for the YAI, National Institute for People with Disabilities out of Westchester, New York. She was soon promoted to management.

“Being in direct care exposed me to the medical world, and I learned I was rather good at it. I had a natural instinct for caring for people,” she said. “I worked in management for 9 years, and the further up the management chain I moved, the more I realized it was not what I wanted to do. I missed doing direct care. That was where my true passion was.”

In 2012, Kerry’s grandfather was diagnosed with dementia. Her grandmother was struggling to care for him alone. They lived in Queensbury right down the street from SUNY Adirondack.

“My mom made me an offer,” said Kerry. “She said if I moved in with them and assisted with their care, I could attend nursing school at SUNY Adirondack. So I did.”

Kerry graduated in the fall of 2016 from SUNY Adirondack as a Registered Nurse.