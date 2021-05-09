Kelly Smith - Hospice & Palliative Care Certified RN Case Manager, HCR Home Care

Kelly makes herself available 24/7 for her patients. Several weeks ago, a patient called Kelly on a Saturday. The patient was having blood pressure issues, and her cardiologist was not in the office because it was a weekend. All weekend, Kelly worked with the patient to check her blood pressure and hold her medication accordingly. That next Monday, the patient hugged her and said, “You saved my life.”

“I know it’s a big deal to them, but to me, it’s not a big deal—I’m just doing my job,” said Kelly. “The little things mean the most to my patients.”

Some of Kelly’s patients don’t leave her home at all. Kelly brings iced coffee to a few of her homebound patients.

“In home care, it’s a challenge to be alone,” she said. “When you take a dressing off and it’s not at all what you were expecting, or someone falls, or someone goes into cardiac arrest—you don’t have a team to call on. There is no respiratory team—there’s only you. You’re doing the CPR, you’re calling 911, you’re calling the doctor to make sure they’re getting care. You’re making sure they’re safe and healthy at home afterwards. That can be challenging. But we do it, and we’re good at it.”

“My daughter Cheyenne is my biggest inspiration,” said Kelly. “She’s my whole world. She’s 22 years old, finishing her first year of grad school right now for forensic psychology and social work. She’s just amazing. When I feel like things in the world aren’t right, I just call her. She’s proud of me being a nurse. She’s my biggest cheerleader.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0