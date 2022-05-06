Judy Henry, RN, Glens Falls Hospital

“I live in the country on a small farm with my husband. We have multiple cows, a bossy cat, three children and one grandchild! My favorite place to be is with my family – whether we’re traveling, camping or just getting together.

I am pretty much always around nurses. My daughter, sister, niece, mother-in-law and my two sisters-in-law are all nurses. As for myself, I have been a nurse at Glens Falls Hospital for 20 years. I started out on 3 South, then moved over to 3WB. Both were medical floors. I worked and met some great friends, doctors and nurses throughout my 13 years on these floors.

After 13 years, I decided to join a new amazing family of nurses, doctors and techs in the emergency department. It was here in the ED that I realized how many deep emotions you can have and how quickly you have to change them from one room to the next. I also learned how passionate and dedicated my coworkers are to their profession!

The past few years through Covid has been a challenge physically and mentally. When helping very sick and scared patients and their families, it’s hard also trying to keep yourself, your coworkers and your own family and friends safe. It can be exhausting – but rewarding. I wouldn't change a thing. I love my job. In healthcare, we get through one tragedy or triumph at a time, and then move on to the next. I'm looking forward to the challenges ahead with all the new doctors and nurses joining our team!”

Judy’s colleagues have said this about her: “Judy has been a wonderful nurse for 20 years, during the roughest and scariest times. In the darkness of Covid, she made each shift in the emergency care center enjoyable and optimistic. She pours everything she has into her work. She goes above and beyond for her patients, always giving those extras that most nurses forget. She has held hands, cried and laughed with her patients. We all lore Judy and wish we had more of what she brings to work each day. We love calling her our work mother!”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0