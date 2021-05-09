Emily Goodrich - Assistant Nurse Manager, Glens Falls Hospital

“My grandmother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s when I was in high school. Seeing her disease progression made me want to go into nursing. I had originally planned to go to school for teaching. Once she really started to go downhill, I knew I wanted to go into healthcare and help people,” said Emily.

Emily received her bachelor’s degree from Hartwick College in 2017, and played field hockey while in school. She immediately started working on Tower 6 at Glens Falls Hospital after graduation, and has been there for four years now. She is now the Assistant Nurse Manager of her floor.

Emily is currently in school for her master’s degree to become a Family Nurse Practitioner, attending SUNY Polytechnic Institute out of Utica.

“I’m on the heart floor, so I see them come in with cardiac arrythmias, or a stroke, or congestive heart failure. You see them come in at their absolute worst, and you see the progression of healing. You get to be part of their transition back to being better, and being able to be discharged home,” said Emily.

“Sometimes, particularly after a stroke, a patient isn’t able to walk or talk at all,” she said. “You slowly see them get better, until finally we’re able to send them over to rehab.”