Dorian Cunniffe, RN, Hudson Headwaters Health Network

“I cannot remember a time when I did not want to be a nurse. I have been a Registered Nurse since 1993. Right now, I work full time as a Registered Nurse Care Manager for Hudson Headwaters Health Network, in the Homeward Bound (Pathways) Program. This is a program for patients with chronic illnesses that make it difficult for them to leave their homes. The program focuses on providing in-home care to these patients. I also work per diem at Glens Falls Hospital, in Perioperative Services.

Being a health care professional is very rewarding. There is always someone you can help!

The most challenging part of being a health care professional would definitely be dealing with the lack of resources in this region available to our elderly population. The Homeward bound Program at Hudson Headwaters affords me the opportunity to help fill some of the void for the elderly and homebound of our area. During the pandemic, we were able to go out into the community and vaccinate patients who would have otherwise had no means of getting the vaccine. This is just a small part of how we are able to support some of our most vulnerable.

Outside of work, my husband of 24 years and I are about to send out last child off to college. We will become empty nesters. There are lots of changes to come in my life, but I’m excited for the journey! I am the proud mother of 4 amazing children and 2 grandchildren. When I am not working, I love to spend time gardening and cooking. Big family celebrations are my favorite.

I am so grateful and humbled to be honored as a healthcare professional. I have worked with so many amazing nurses throughout my career who undoubtedly shaped me into the nurse I want to be today.”

Dorian’s colleagues say the following about her: “Dorian makes a big impact on her patients every day, consistently going above and beyond for them. She is selfless, kind and truly the epitome of what it means to be a nurse.”

