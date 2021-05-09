Donna Briner - RN, senior elementary school nurse, Corinth School District

“I’ve been an RN for almost 37 years, and I’ve been a school nurse for 22 of those,” said Donna Briner, the senior elementary school nurse at the Corinth School District, in the K-5 elementary school building.

“There used to be a little tiny hospital in Corinth, and I worked there as a nurses’ aide in the emergency department while I was in college,” she said. “When that hospital closed, I went to work at Saratoga Hospital in the emergency room for another 12 years.”

By that time, Donna had 4 children. A school nurse job sounded very appealing, particularly in the same school district where her children went to school. When the position opened up in Corinth, she went for it.

“I planned on doing it until my kids grew up,” she said. “Now 22 years later, I’m still there. School nursing really grew on me. My grandchildren attend the school I work at now. I’m on the second generation of students now. I have the children of the children I treated years ago.”

Donna was raised in and graduated from school in Corinth, then returned to work there as an adult.

“Those kids are a little more challenging, but they make me laugh and smile a lot,” said Donna.