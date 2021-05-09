Donna Briner - RN, senior elementary school nurse, Corinth School District

“I’ve been an RN for almost 37 years, and I’ve been a school nurse for 22 of those,” said Donna Briner, the senior elementary school nurse at the Corinth School District, in the K-5 elementary school building.
“There used to be a little tiny hospital in Corinth, and I worked there as a nurses’ aide in the emergency department while I was in college,” she said. “When that hospital closed, I went to work at Saratoga Hospital in the emergency room for another 12 years.”
By that time, Donna had 4 children. A school nurse job sounded very appealing, particularly in the same school district where her children went to school. When the position opened up in Corinth, she went for it.
“I planned on doing it until my kids grew up,” she said. “Now 22 years later, I’m still there. School nursing really grew on me. My grandchildren attend the school I work at now. I’m on the second generation of students now. I have the children of the children I treated years ago.”
Donna was raised in and graduated from school in Corinth, then returned to work there as an adult.
“Those kids are a little more challenging, but they make me laugh and smile a lot,” said Donna.
“One of the biggest challenges over the past year has been not being able to utilize some of my nursing skills. I’m used to keeping kids in school, not sending them home. I can no longer try the palliative things I’ve tried in years past. If a kid has a complaint, we’re required to send them home as soon as possible, even if it’s a transient complaint like a headache or a stomachache. It’s challenging to have to call a parent to come get their child whose had a headache for 10 minutes,” she said.
“The second week of school this year, I saw an entire kindergarten class walking down the hallway. When kids are in line, the way they social distance is by putting their arms out in front of them. I saw this little five-year-olds walking down the hallway with their masks on and their arms out in front of them. This is their very first year of school. They don’t know any differently—they think this is just how we live. I went back to my office and cried,” said Donna.
“I have a lot of connections with families. I know them really well. I live in Corinth and work in Corinth. I’m from Corinth. My family runs the Little League program. I love the town and I love kids—that hasn’t changed over the years. Our kids are rockstars,” said Donna.
“I have the most amazing staff in the elementary school building. We’re a team. We work really well together. No school nurse does it alone,” she said.