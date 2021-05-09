Courtney LeBarron - RN, Salem Medical Center of Glens Falls Hospital

Courtney LeBarron lives on the south side of Cambridge, in Eagle Bridge, New York with her husband and three daughters. She grew up in the Cambridge area, and knew from a young age that she wanted to serve her community in a professional capacity.

“Once I got into nursing, I took so much joy in doing things for the people I grew up with,” she said. “I treated their grandparents, their parents, their siblings—it was a wonderful feeling to be taking care of my community. I’ve continued to stay very local throughout my career.”

Courtney was an LPN for several years before completing the RN program at Vermont Tech in Bennington, Vermont. Though she had no desire to build a career in long-term care, the first job she applied for out of college was a long-term care facility.

“I didn’t want to limit myself. I wanted to give it a try. I was hired almost immediately, and it ended up being my home for almost 8 years. They were so good to me,” she said.

Courtney soon became the Nurse Manager at the facility, and then the Director of Nursing. She was the Director of Nursing for 4 years.

Courtney is an ambulatory nurse at the Salem Medical Center of Glens Falls Hospital, rooming patients and working collaboratively with Dr. Rubinstein