Courtney LeBarron - RN, Salem Medical Center of Glens Falls Hospital

Courtney LeBarron lives on the south side of Cambridge, in Eagle Bridge, New York with her husband and three daughters. She grew up in the Cambridge area, and knew from a young age that she wanted to serve her community in a professional capacity.
“Once I got into nursing, I took so much joy in doing things for the people I grew up with,” she said. “I treated their grandparents, their parents, their siblings—it was a wonderful feeling to be taking care of my community. I’ve continued to stay very local throughout my career.”
Courtney was an LPN for several years before completing the RN program at Vermont Tech in Bennington, Vermont. Though she had no desire to build a career in long-term care, the first job she applied for out of college was a long-term care facility.
“I didn’t want to limit myself. I wanted to give it a try. I was hired almost immediately, and it ended up being my home for almost 8 years. They were so good to me,” she said.
Courtney soon became the Nurse Manager at the facility, and then the Director of Nursing. She was the Director of Nursing for 4 years.
Courtney is an ambulatory nurse at the Salem Medical Center of Glens Falls Hospital, rooming patients and working collaboratively with Dr. Rubinstein
“Everything I’ve done in my nursing career, it’s been clear that I was meant to be there at that time,” said Courtney. “Working with geriatrics is my absolute passion. I love working with older people. My transition to ambulatory care is the best move I could have ever made. I absolutely love what I do. I am meant to do what I am doing right now.”
“People are vulnerable. They’re handing over their care to you. They’re trusting you,” she said. “Most people who are sick are also scared and have limited access to your family and friends. This year has been very different and very difficult for our elderly population. They have been isolated, even more than the rest of the world. I love that they are willing to give us so much trust, in such a vulnerable time. I treasure that.”
“It’s a gift to be a nurse,” said Courtney. “It’s what I’m meant to do, and I’m fortunate to be able to care for my community.”