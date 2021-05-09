Colleen Taft - LPN, Fort Hudson Nursing Home

“I started my nursing career while I was in high school,” said Colleen Taft, LPN at Fort Hudson Nursing Home in Fort Edward. “I took my first year of nursing classes while I was a senior.”

Colleen graduated as an LPN in 1988, and immediately started working at Fort Hudson. She briefly took some time off when she had her daughter. She has been there since 1995. She currently works on the Alzheimer’s Unit.

“I love it,” she said. “I’ve always worked with the geriatric patients. Once they opened up an Alzheimer’s Unit, that was my niche. I love the people. I just love that every day is a different day. You laugh, you cry—everything. It’s something different every day.”

Colleen said being short-staffed is an ongoing struggle in nursing, particularly over the past year.

“It’s been challenging,” she said. “But there’s so many rewarding aspects—too many to count.”