Colleen Taft - LPN, Fort Hudson Nursing Home

“I started my nursing career while I was in high school,” said Colleen Taft, LPN at Fort Hudson Nursing Home in Fort Edward. “I took my first year of nursing classes while I was a senior.”
Colleen graduated as an LPN in 1988, and immediately started working at Fort Hudson. She briefly took some time off when she had her daughter. She has been there since 1995. She currently works on the Alzheimer’s Unit.
“I love it,” she said. “I’ve always worked with the geriatric patients. Once they opened up an Alzheimer’s Unit, that was my niche. I love the people. I just love that every day is a different day. You laugh, you cry—everything. It’s something different every day.”
Colleen said being short-staffed is an ongoing struggle in nursing, particularly over the past year.
“It’s been challenging,” she said. “But there’s so many rewarding aspects—too many to count.”
“It’s rewarding to be able to be there for people who can’t really speak for themselves because they are non-communicative,” she said. “Especially with patients with Alzheimer’s. They can’t always express themselves. You have to figure out what they’re trying to say or do, and figure out what they need. You really get to know people when you’re with them day in and day out. You’re their voice. You know them very well, and you know what they need.”
“I just love being there,” said Colleen. “I’ve met some really great families, some of whom I am still friends with even after their loved one has passed on. It was meaningful to know that, while we were there during COVID, our patients’ families trusted us to take care of them when they couldn’t be there themselves.”
“I love working at Fort Hudson. We’re like a small family. We’ve watched each other’s kids grow up. We’ve watched them get married and have babies and build families. I’ve been there 26 years this run, and 6 years before that. I’ve been here at Fort Hudson for three quarters of my life,” said Colleen.
Colleen lives in Fort Edward with her 3 dogs and 26 year old daughter.