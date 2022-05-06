Christine Hebert, RN, Hudson Headwaters Health Network

“I was born and raised in Queensbury. I began working in the healthcare field at the age of 20 in the Glens Falls Hospital Pathology Lab. It was then and there that I realized my place was in healthcare. I had no idea at the time where in the healthcare field I would find my place, but knew when I started in the lab that I was at least headed in the right direction.

The more I learned in the laboratory, the more inspired I became to make a career for myself in healthcare, and the more my love for the clinical field blossomed. In the years that I was employed there, I gained a greater sense of our community and all the individual working parts that make up the larger machine that is our local healthcare system.

I have two kids and two crazy dogs. I’m quite the introvert, so much of my free time (what little there is) is spent at home, with family, at my son’s baseball games, and when I can, to the Bronx to cheer on the Yankees. I enjoy reading and photography. The times I prize most are with my children.

Nursing runs in the family. My mother is an RN of 35 years. She was my primary inspiration when applying to nursing school. I grew up seeing her have such a positive influence on not only her patients, but the family members of the patients she cared for, and her coworkers as well. I also have a cousin in nursing, now a Nurse Practitioner, so there were very few family gatherings that did not include at least one nursing- related conversation.

I am lucky to work with a very talented group of providers, nurses, and administrative staff to provide both preventative and diagnostic care to the patients in our community. I have been employed by Hudson Headwaters for over two years and can honestly say that it is one of the very best organizations I have had the opportunity to work for.

The best part of being a healthcare professional is knowing that I am able to have a positive influence on the lives of our patients, and can make a difference in the lives of many people every single day. Sometimes it’s something as simple as providing a little reassurance that can change a patient or family member’s perception of a situation. It’s an incredible reward to know that I’ve been able to provide that to someone and had a positive effect on their life in some way.

The most challenging part of working in healthcare is that the field is always changing and evolving. The Covid pandemic, for example, caused us to always be on our toes, as the guidance from federal, state, and local public health authorities is always being updated to reflect the most current evidence-based practice and research findings, sometimes changing on a daily or weekly basis.

My kids are my excitement outside of work. I love to watch my son’s teams play (baseball and football), and we travel all over upstate NY to watch. My daughter is a spitfire and is the most kind-hearted, caring and entertaining kid I’ve ever met. She is constantly making me laugh, and she and her brother are the source of an immense amount of joy in my life.”

