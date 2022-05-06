Brooke Hover, RN, Granville Central School Distict

“I was around 10 years old when I knew I wanted to go into the medical field. A friend of my younger brother fell and scraped up his knee at our house. My mom wasn't home at the time, so it came down to me to help him. Of course, I reveled in the idea of being ‘in charge’. I was all too eager to get out the first aid kit. It was only a minor injury, and after applying a bandage and drying a few tears, he was on his way back to playing ‘army’ with my brother. I remember thinking how good it felt to help. I knew then that I wanted to do something to help people feel better when I grew up.

I grew up in Edinburg, NY on the Great Sacandaga Lake with my parents and two brothers. I graduated from Northville Central School in 2000 and still keep in touch with my high school friends as much as I can when life allows. I’ve been with my husband Ben for 22 years. We live in Granville and have three amazing daughters. When I'm not playing the role of ‘Mom Taxi’, I enjoy reading, watching medical dramas and true crime stories, and visiting with friends.

I started my career at Granville as the Jr./Sr. High School nurse in 2007. Once the pandemic hit, I was asked to shift gears and oversee all things Covid as they related to the students, faculty and staff. As the school’s Covid Liaison, it is my responsibility to know the latest mandates, protocols, and procedures when it comes to managing the pandemic in a public school setting. I work closely with the Washington County Department of Health and Covid school specialist. It is my hope that I can return to my role as a building nurse in the fall. While I understand the importance of monitoring our Covid cases, I very much miss being able to work with students on an individual face-to-face basis.

I love knowing that I can help people. Whether offering guidance or attending to an illness or injury, my interactions will ultimately have a positive effect on the situation. Hearing the words ‘thank you’ or seeing the relief on the face of a student I have helped has affirmed my decision to go into healthcare on numerous occasions.

It’s a challenge as a healthcare professional to gain the trust of students. Their health and safety are in my hands. I can understand they may be scared when they don't feel well or they are injured. It is my job to alleviate those fears and provide assurance that I am there to help them feel better – not just physically, but emotionally too.

The most exciting part of my job is creating positive relationships with students, parents and my peers. I love seeing former students in my community and hearing about where their life has taken them after graduation. I also really enjoy talking to students who are interested in going into the healthcare field. Before the pandemic, I hosted nursing students from SUNY Adirondack as part of a clinical experience. It was great to be able to show them a day in the life of a school nurse and to hear that some of them went on to become school nurses themselves. To think that I may have helped guide someone else into becoming a school nurse is pretty exciting!”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0