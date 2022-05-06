April Towers, LPN, Fort Hudson Health System

“I remember career day in fourth grade. That’s when I knew I wanted to become a nurse. I started following that dream with my first job, passing ice water and making beds at a nursing home. I continued my education and went on for my C.N.A. I followed this with my L.P.N. license, graduating from BOCES in 2020.

I live by this moto: Work hard, play harder. Living by this, I am able to continue to plan vacations and make memories for my kids. I am the mother of four children. They range in age from 3 to 15 years old. I always put family first.

I enjoy going on four-wheeler rides with my boyfriend Jeremy. And I love relaxing by a nice fire. Spending time with my children outdoors is something I look forward to every single day. When I'm not enjoying those things, you will catch me in the stands being the number one fan to my cheerleader, basketball, football, soccer and track stars.

I currently work per diem at Fort Hudson and as well as Full Unit Manager of the Rehab Unit at Glens Falls Center. As a healthcare provider I find it challenging to balance work life and home life. I’m still trying to figure that out, but I would say I'm doing pretty good. I look forward to the days I get to see patients go back home. I know I've done my part in helping them gain the strength and ability to do so.”

