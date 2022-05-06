April Lomenzo, BSN, RN, Glens Falls Hospital

“I grew up in North Granville, New York. After high school, I studied at Cedarville College. I graduated with my BSN in June of 1994. I started working at Glens Falls Hospital in August of 1994, after I spent the summer in Africa on a short term medical missions trip.

I have been married to my husband, Tony, for 27 years. We live in Stony Creek. We have 2 adult children Adam and Emma; a daughter-in-law, Sydney; a son-in-law, Matt; and a granddaughter, Macey.

I spend a lot of my time outside of work with my family. I am actively involved in my church. I enjoy being in the woods and on or in the water.

My desire to help people led me into healthcare. I really wanted to help people. I loved math and science. Nursing is more of a calling to me than it is a job. I would do it even if I didn’t get a paycheck!

I am a staff (bedside) nurse in Intensive Care Unit at Glens Falls Hospital.

I really enjoy being part of a team that comes together to develop and carry out a plan to treat and support patients when they are at one of the most vulnerable times in their life.

I love being part of a profession that is constantly growing and developing new ways to help people. I like working at a community hospital that offers quality care for my family and friends. I find it very challenging to not be available to work when my unit is short staffed because of prior obligations.

My husband and I recently became ‘empty nesters’, as well as grandparents. I’m excited for this new season in life.

April’s colleagues say the following about her: “April has been a critical care nurse at Glens Falls Hospital for several years. She is one of the most amazing people I have ever met personally and professionally. Her kindness, compassion and dedication to nursing are all qualities that make her an excellent nurse and role model to others around her. Despite the difficulties Covid has added to our world, April remains a pleasure to work with. Her smile and gentle nature provide comfort to all around her. She is respected by her peers. She is appreciated by her patients because of the superb care she provides. I am reassured knowing there are nurses like April taking care of our community. She deserves to be recognized for her work.”

