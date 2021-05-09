Anne Marie Tomaski - Clinical Specialist, Emergency Department of St. Peter’s Hospital

“I love nursing. I’ve been in it for 50 years. I’m going to be 68 years old and I can’t even think about retiring. It’s just who I am. It’s my soul.”

Anne Marie Tomaski knew from an early age she wanted to be a nurse. As a young kid, her parents gave her a nurses’ cart. She would wheel it around the house taking blood pressures and temperatures.

At age 15, she started as a nurses aide at Glens Falls Hospital. Shortly after, she was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit.

“I didn’t know if I was going to make it—a few times I went down and hit the floor. Age 16 is awfully young to work in a burn unit and critical care unit. They would take you that young back then,” she said.

Now, Anne Marie works primarily as a Clinical Specialist in the Emergency Department of St. Peter’s Hospital. Her biggest role in that capacity is taking new grads and inspiring them to love nursing and want to continue.

“I want people to be as successful as they can be,” she said.

She is also an Administrative Supervisor at Glens Falls Hospital on a per diem basis. She has worked in various capacities with Glens Falls Hospital for 50 years.