Anne Marie Tomaski - Clinical Specialist, Emergency Department of St. Peter’s Hospital

“I love nursing. I’ve been in it for 50 years. I’m going to be 68 years old and I can’t even think about retiring. It’s just who I am. It’s my soul.”
Anne Marie Tomaski knew from an early age she wanted to be a nurse. As a young kid, her parents gave her a nurses’ cart. She would wheel it around the house taking blood pressures and temperatures.
At age 15, she started as a nurses aide at Glens Falls Hospital. Shortly after, she was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit.
“I didn’t know if I was going to make it—a few times I went down and hit the floor. Age 16 is awfully young to work in a burn unit and critical care unit. They would take you that young back then,” she said.
Now, Anne Marie works primarily as a Clinical Specialist in the Emergency Department of St. Peter’s Hospital. Her biggest role in that capacity is taking new grads and inspiring them to love nursing and want to continue.
“I want people to be as successful as they can be,” she said.
She is also an Administrative Supervisor at Glens Falls Hospital on a per diem basis. She has worked in various capacities with Glens Falls Hospital for 50 years.
Anne Marie taught nursing when her children were young, and at times would bring them with her. Her children would bring in nursing paraphernalia to show and tell at their schools. When Anne Marie would teach Advance Cardiac Life Support classes, her young daughters would accompany her. She would teach them how to defibrillate and intubate the dummy patients. Now grown, both daughters are in healthcare fields.
“That one-one-one relationship you have with that patient every day is so consistent and lasting. It’s not diagnosing. You actually make their lives different. You impact their entire family,” she said.
“You see them on the worst days of their lives. And you can make it one of the best days of their lives, depending on your relationship with them.”
I cry with my patients. I cry with my families. And I ever lose that, it’s time for me to get out. And that’s what I pass on to the nurses that I educate every year,” she said.
“I used to work in oncology. I would hold my patients’ hands as they were dying. I wanted it to be positive. And I’ve been able to do that for my family too. My mother, my father, my aunt… I was able to hold their hand and help them through to the other side. That’s the hardest part for me. But it’s also the most meaningful part,” she said.
“This has been my life’s work. This has been what I have dedicated my life to,” said Anne Marie.