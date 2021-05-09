Alison Prunty - Nurse Manager, Glens Falls Hospital

“From the time I graduated nursing school, I knew I wanted to do critical care. After a couple years of med-surg nursing, I was lucky enough to break into critical care and be accepted into a fellowship they had down there,” she said. “It was a lot of intense training. I’ve been a critical care junkie ever since then.”
Alison Prunty, the nurse manager on Tower 5 at Glens Falls Hospital, has been a nurse for 15 years, the last 11 of which have been in some kind of critical care capacity.
“One of the reasons I believe nursing is a great field is that there are so many different avenues of nursing,” she said. “You can reinvent yourself all the time. You can grow your skill set in any specialty. You always have opportunities.”
Alison moved to the Glens Falls area in 2010. She spent the first 5 years working in the St. Peter’s ICU as a charge nurse, working closely with case management and clinical care manager. When a nurse manager position opened up at Glens Falls Hospital 5 years ago, she went for it.
“I knew from the very first time I walked into Glens Falls Hospital that this was a place I really wanted to be,” she said. “The opportunity to serve in the community in which I live has really impacted my life in a number of ways. There’s not a day I go into work where I don’t know every single person that I see when I walk down the hallway—most of them on a first name basis. It is a privilege to care for those people and their loved ones.”
“I believe in what I do, I believe in my team, and I believe in Glens Falls Hospital,” said Alison. “Teamwork is important in any work setting. But in critical care, where it is literally the difference between life and death, teamwork is extra important. We all work so closely together. I’ve never experienced a level of teamwork as I have at Glens Falls Hospital. I feel privileged to lead the nursing team on Tower 5.”
Alison lives in Glens Falls with her husband and 8 kids ranging in age from 5 to 16 years old.
“Andre, Amaya, Aiden, Arielle, Alex, Ava, Aalijah and Zyaire are the lights of my life,” she said. “Every waking moment that I’m not dedicating to the patients at the hospital, is dedicated to them. They are fabulous children. I am super proud of all of them.”
“My husband Andrew has been so supportive of my educational and career goals,” she said. “A lot of things he’s wanted to do, he’s put on the back burner to allow me to pursue my goals. My parents too—they followed the grandkids up to Glens Falls, and they’ve been such a support to me.”
“I truly work alongside some of the regions most talented, nurses, doctors, Respiratory Therapists and support staff. None of them could have imagined they would be living and providing care during a global pandemic. Yet they show up each day. They keep going on weekends, holidays, birthdays, stormy weather, 24/7, 365. They keep coming back to provide care to the most vulnerable of patients in need, the critically ill. And for this, they truly deserve all the credit,” said Alison.