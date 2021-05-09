Alison Prunty - Nurse Manager, Glens Falls Hospital

“I believe in what I do, I believe in my team, and I believe in Glens Falls Hospital,” said Alison. “Teamwork is important in any work setting. But in critical care, where it is literally the difference between life and death, teamwork is extra important. We all work so closely together. I’ve never experienced a level of teamwork as I have at Glens Falls Hospital. I feel privileged to lead the nursing team on Tower 5.”

Alison lives in Glens Falls with her husband and 8 kids ranging in age from 5 to 16 years old.

“Andre, Amaya, Aiden, Arielle, Alex, Ava, Aalijah and Zyaire are the lights of my life,” she said. “Every waking moment that I’m not dedicating to the patients at the hospital, is dedicated to them. They are fabulous children. I am super proud of all of them.”

“My husband Andrew has been so supportive of my educational and career goals,” she said. “A lot of things he’s wanted to do, he’s put on the back burner to allow me to pursue my goals. My parents too—they followed the grandkids up to Glens Falls, and they’ve been such a support to me.”

“I truly work alongside some of the regions most talented, nurses, doctors, Respiratory Therapists and support staff. None of them could have imagined they would be living and providing care during a global pandemic. Yet they show up each day. They keep going on weekends, holidays, birthdays, stormy weather, 24/7, 365. They keep coming back to provide care to the most vulnerable of patients in need, the critically ill. And for this, they truly deserve all the credit,” said Alison.

