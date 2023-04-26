Dawn Poff

Dawn Poff began her career as a Nurse's Aide at Glens Falls Hospital before obtaining her Medical Assistant degree from the Mildred Elley School in Latham, New York. She later graduated from the BOCES program as a Licensed Practical Nurse, before obtaining her Registered Nurse nursing degree from SUNY Adirondack in 2010.

Dawn started her nursing career on 3 West at Glens Falls Hospital, working as a Renal and Telemetry nurse. When the unit closed, she was offered a position as an Oncology nurse, which she gladly accepted. Working with a dedicated team of people who are committed to their patients is a true blessing for her, she says.

Dawn is a single mother to her son Brett, who has autism, anxiety, and epilepsy. She lovingly dedicates herself to his care, considering him the most important person in the world to her. Her experiences with Brett inspired her to pursue a career in nursing, as she wanted to help other families dealing with health issues.

Her favorite part of nursing is being able to help people and their families, and seeing their appreciation for her assistance. The only struggle she encountered was deciding where her career would go after her old unit closed. Initially, she was hesitant to work with patients who were passing away, but it became a blessing as she could help ensure their comfort and provide support to their families during the most difficult times in life.

Dawn is an exceptional nurse who always goes above and beyond for her patients, with a big heart and an unwavering commitment to their care. She has extensive experience working with renal patients, cardiac patients and oncology patients. In addition to her nursing duties, she is a fierce advocate for her son, ensuring that he receives the care and support he needs. Her dedication and compassion make her a valued member of the nursing community.