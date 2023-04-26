Brenda Brown-Hayes

As a very young child, Brenda had three things she wanted to be: a stewardess, a teacher or a nurse.

“My cousin told me I was too short to be a stewardess,” says Brenda. “Mind you, I was 7 years old at the time.”

That narrowed down her ambitions to teacher or nurse.

“As a child I was always looking after my siblings,” she says. “Mom was strong in so many ways – until someone was sick. That’s when I took over. I was doing wound care when I was 8 years old.”

After her children were born, Brenda needed a job with benefits that paid more than minimum wage. She went back to school for nursing. She needed to go to school locally so she could still take care of her kids and continue working while going to school. SUNY Adirondack (then Adirondack Community College) was just what she needed. Brenda earned her associates degree in nursing in 1997. She was immediately hired at Glens Falls Hospital.

In 2015, Brenda earned her BSN from Chamberlin School of Nursing with the goal of elevating her position to Nurse Manager of the Rehab Unit at Glens Falls Hospital. She also earned her Certification in Rehabilitation Nursing, CRRN, at that same time.

In 2018, Brenda earned her Certification in Wound, Ostomy and Continence, CWOCN. She took a position at Glens Falls Hospital as the Wound Ostomy Nurse.

In 2021, Brenda transferred to the Lead Nurse position at Evergreen Health Center (still with Glens Falls Hospital). She is currently working on certification in Ambulatory Care.

“Since the age of 8 I have had a passion for wound care,” Brenda says. “I continue to share my expertise in this area with my colleagues and patients.”

Brenda has provided education throughout her career to enhance the independence of those around her. Whether it be in wound management, diabetes, weight management, or precepting new nurses – Brenda constantly continues to learn and then teach.

“Struggles occur almost daily, both personally and professionally,” Brenda says. “The secret, I’ve learned, is to not focus on it as a struggle but rather an opportunity. With every opportunity there is something to learn. With everything we learn there is a chance for us to teach someone else.”

“It always amazes me how life, if you think about it, comes full circle. I may not be ‘tall’ enough to be a stewardess, but as a nurse I can teach, and I can fly to any height as long as I continue to grow in my profession. My favorite part about being a nurse is that it is limitless.”