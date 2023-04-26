Josh Beck is a dedicated Operating Room nurse, currently serving as the Ortho Coordinator at Glens Falls Hospital. He attended Hudson Valley Community College where he developed his passion for operating room workflow and instrumentation.

After graduation, Josh worked in central sterile processing at St. Mary's Hospital in Troy, where he became an expert in operating room procedures. He later worked as a travel nurse before eventually finding a permanent home at Glens Falls Hospital.

According to his colleagues, the Glens Falls Hospital OR is a special place, and the work done by the team there is second to none. Josh is proud to be part of such an exceptional team.

In his current role, Josh ensures that orthopedic surgeries at the hospital run efficiently and smoothly. He acknowledges that it can be challenging, especially with the post-COVID supply chain issues. However, he is quick to mention that the team of nurses he works with is always ready to offer a helping hand.

Josh is a generous and caring person who always tries to help others. He has an extensive knowledge of his field and is never afraid to get his hands dirty. He maintains an upbeat attitude, ensuring that the staff always feel safe and ready for the day.

Josh's colleagues admire his commitment to his work. He comes in early to set up rooms and ensures that the day's cases go smoothly. He communicates the day's needs with the staff and sets everyone up for success.

In addition to his role as Ortho Coordinator, Josh is known for his willingness to help anyone who needs it. He regularly shares his knowledge with his colleagues, acting as a mentor to many of them.

In his free time, Josh enjoys spending time with his family and exploring the great outdoors. He is an avid hiker and enjoys exploring the many trails and mountains in the area.

Josh's colleagues describe him as a hard-working, dedicated, and reliable nurse. He is always willing to go the extra mile to ensure that his patients receive the best possible care. His passion for his work is evident. He is an exceptional OR nurse who has made a significant impact at Glens Falls Hospital. His dedication to his work, expertise, and caring nature make him an invaluable member of the hospital’s operating room team.