World Awareness Children's Museum - Giving Back program

Nestled in the small Adirondack town of Glens Falls, NY, the World Awareness Children’s Museum has been offering fun and educational multicultural programming to their community for over 35 years. The idea originated as the vision of one woman, Dr. Jacquiline S. Touba who, in 1985, believed with a dozen other community leaders that sharing and exchanging the visions of children around the world would promote an appreciation of cultural diversities. The International Arts & Culture Association (IACA) was also formed in 1985 and augmented a growing collection of children’s art with educational artifacts from around the world. To preserve these growing collections, IACA applied to the Board of Regents of the New York State Department of Education to become a Museum. In 1995, the World Awareness Children’s Museum was chartered.

Throughout the years, the museum has become an integral part of the Glens Falls community - not only offering children a place to play, but a place to learn and be exposed to dozens of different cultures through on-site programs, workshops, special events, and more. Their main features are the 8 hands-on exhibits they house, ranging from a Taiwanaese Dragon Boat (complete with oars and a drum!), a Mexican kitchen, and their newest exhibit, “Thailand: Beauty & Beasts.” These popular interactive displays enable children to play while also being enveloped in the ambiance of another cultures' daily life. The exhibits display many prominent pieces from their artifacts collection, as well as art from their International Youth Art Exchange Program, which features thousands of child-made works of art from more than 100 countries curated over 25+ years. This helps create a unique atmosphere at the museum, where visitors are visually transported to a variety of other countries.

Like all of us, the pandemic forced WACM to adapt to the times. Initially unable to open their doors due to COVID protocols, they pivoted to creating educational and engaging virtual programs, enabling them to reach households all around the world. With programs such as “Living Room Explorers” on Look TV, “Cultural Minute,” and “The Crafty Corner,” the museum was able to maintain their presence in the community while also exploring new and exciting ways to reach a wider audience. This also helped launch their initiative to create virtual school programs on platforms such as Outschool.com, where students and children all around the world can sign up for any of their online programs.

With doors firmly back open, the museum is once again thriving, able to offer children both local and international a taste of what the wide world has to offer. Whether it’s playing in their Japanese Tea Room exhibit, creating a masterpiece during their popular and family-friendly Paint & Sip series, or joining a virtual program at home or at school,

the World Awareness Children’s Museum has countless opportunities to enrich the lives of individuals all over the world!

