Wild Center - Giving Back program

The world desperately needs more people to fall in love with nature—with woods, wildlife, water, snowy mountains, coral reefs, and fragile habitats everywhere. Because if people love something, they want to look after it. It’s that simple.

At The Wild Center, we know exactly how to cultivate and spread that passion for nature. But we can’t do it without your help.

The Wild Center redefines what a museum can be. We aren’t like any other nature museum, science center, zoo, wildlife park, aquarium, convention hall, or classroom you’ve ever seen. But it has the best, most appealing features of all these places.

In the years since we welcomed our first visitor, we have developed an approach that inspires individuals to take meaningful steps to protect our environment. Whether its bringing them above the tree line on Wild Walk to give them a birds-eye view of the Adirondacks, or bringing them to a fully immersive sound installation in the woods, or letting them get up close to an Adirondack animal. We’ve seen it work, again and again. But we need your support to maintain and expand this effort.

It sounds unbelievably simple, but it’s actually the foundation upon which any effort to safeguard our environment—and our future—depends. Jacques Cousteau, the great undersea explorer and educator, said it best: “People protect what they love.”

We know how to spark that love and forge a deep connection. A visit to The Wild Center offers a thousand-and-one thrilling ways to experience the Adirondack environment up close, and to appreciate the delicate balance between humans and nature.

When you return home, you’ll see your own natural environment with fresh eyes and new wonder. And you will be moved to act. To do whatever it takes to protect what you’ve come to love.

Feeding and housing over 400 native animals — otters, turtles, owls, trout, beavers, hawks, porcupines, ravens, and snakes is expensive. Maintaining a 115-acre campus that takes you inside nature—under the pond, on the river, up in the tree tops, out in the woods—costs money. And offering a range of intensive science-education programs for kids and adults requires resources.

The revenue we take in from admissions, grants, and government funding combined pays for just over half of these ongoing expenses. We rely on donors like you to make up the difference.

And to make lasting change, we must do even more. You can help us create new, even better ways to engage more people with the natural world here at The Wild Center. With your help we can expand our reach beyond the region and around the world with online resources and off-site programs. We urgently need your help to make people everywhere fall in love with the wild. Because that’s the only way to save it.

