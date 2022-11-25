Tri-County United Way - Giving Back program

Since 1923, Tri County United Way has been working with nonprofit agencies throughout Warren, Washington, and northern Saratoga counties to address our community's priority issues, to improve the lives of all our neighbors.

In recent years, Tri County United Way has directed its assistance toward nonprofit agencies and businesses that provide resources for the asset limited, income constrained, and employed, population, otherwise known as the ALICE population. The ALICE population represents those in our community who are working, but due to childcare costs, transportation challenges, high cost of living and other living expenses, are living paycheck to paycheck. Tri County United Way and its partner agencies strive to support ALICE families so that they may remain employed and lead fulfilling lives, creating a stronger, healthier community.

Tri County United Way, its partner agencies, and its network of volunteers are united to serve the tri-county region. To learn more about how you can get involved, visit www.tricountyunitedway.org.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is a national program sponsored by the IRS providing free tax preparation for qualified residents. Locally, Tri-County United Way, Cornell Cooperation Extension — Washington County , Moreau Community Center, and other community agencies have partnered to create a network of VITA volunteers who serve residents of Warren, Washington, and northern Saratoga counties. In 2022, the local VITA volunteers filed 2000 tax returns and generated over three million dollars in tax refunds.

Families and Individuals with an income of $60,000 or less are eligible to have their federal and state income taxes prepared by our IRS-certified volunteers, free of charge.

Free tax preparation is available days, evenings, and weekends in numerous locations in the tri-county area during the 2023 tax filing season.

To learn more about the program, go to https://youtu.be/4Xy6tK3HN1c

Join our network of volunteers

Our VITA program relies on our volunteer network.

VITA volunteers come from all types of backgrounds and professions.

Volunteering for the VITA program is a great way to learn how to do taxes and help others. We provide all the training for you to become an IRS-certified tax preparer. You simply need to bring your passion to help others! We have volunteer opportunities for phone operators and greeters as well. For more information on becoming a VITA volunteer, email us at tcuwvita@gmail.com, or call 518-746-2560.

AmeriCorps Seniors Retired Senior Volunteer Program, or RSVP, is a federally funded grant program designed to engage Americans 55 years and older in volunteer services designed to address critical community needs.

Warren/Washington RSVP is sponsored by the Tri County United Way, and serves Warren, Washington, and northern Saratoga counties. Our RSVP program aims to provide local seniors with meaningful and fulfilling volunteer opportunities. We work with our volunteers to ensure they are volunteering in a capacity that they enjoy and that works with their schedule.

Our in-house programming focuses on healthy futures for our community’s aging population. We offer an Osteobuster exercise program designed to prevent the onset or progression of Osteoporosis; our medical transportation program provides isolated seniors with transportation to medical appointments; and our friendly visitor program works to ensure that home bound seniors have access to social interaction. We also partner with numerous community agencies seeking volunteer assistance. There is an opportunity for everyone through RSVP!

For more information about Warren/Washington RSVP and how you can get involved, please contact us at 518-793-3136, or email us at lminer@tricountyunitedway.org.